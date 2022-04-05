Data downloads vs API, or both? - IPinfo blog

Data downloads vs API, or both? APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) provide real-time access to IPinfo's IP data through programmatic requests. They're ideal for applications that need immediate information without maintaining local databases and integrate seamlessly into existing software. Data downloads deliver complete IP databases that organizations can host internally, offering maximum flexibility in how the data is processed, stored, and utilized within their own infrastructure. Does data retrieval matter? In some cases, it doesn’t. In other cases, it really does. The reality is that both the API and data downloads offer different benefits based on the priorities of each use case. By the end of this article, you should have enough resources to make the right choice for your use case. And if not, no worries! We’ll give you quick access to our data experts to ask any remaining questions. The Facts: What You Need to Know Before diving into more comparison details that specifically affect use cases, here are some simple facts to know about downloads and our API.



API DB Downloads Access to data Always the most refreshed data we have available

Average 50 to 200 ms response time

99.999% uptime Option to download daily, weekly, or monthly refresh Queries Can accommodate 100s of thousands of requests per second Tiered as you scale Support Response from a data expert within 48 hours Any format of your choice (MMDB, CSV, etc.)

Support to integrate with cloud storage provider of your choice (e.g. AWS S3, GC Storage, etc.) Pricing Pay-as-you-go pricing

OR pay for a set amount of requests per month Based on the data type, refresh cadence, and expected usage volume Other benefits Simple and easy to use

Weekly and monthly email summary service Full flexibility for how you handle the data

Customizable

Data Downloads Versus Our API IPinfo’s API and data downloads use the same accurate datasets that are updated every day. That being said, there are some reasons our users choose data downloads over our API and vice versa. 1. Speed IPinfo's API offers the fastest implementation path for accessing IP data. Developers avoid building complex ETL pipelines, configuring databases, setting up servers, or writing SQL queries. Instead, they receive immediate IP data through simple API calls. Some development teams require additional time to integrate the API into existing systems. IPinfo addresses this need by providing comprehensive libraries and implementation guides for multiple programming languages. Data downloads typically involve a longer initial setup process. This custom solution requires selecting specific data types, determining download frequency, and other configuration options. After selection, your implementation timeline depends on your internal data processing capabilities. For immediate IP data access with minimal development time, the API provides the optimal starting point. 2. Response Time IPinfo's database delivers the industry's fastest IP lookups by eliminating internet traversal for each query. Internal database lookups average approximately one millisecond, while API lookups complete within 100 milliseconds. On average, our API returns requests within 50 to 200 milliseconds. But even though our API is lightning fast, IPinfo’s database is the best option if you need the lowest latency possible. 3. Fresh Data IPinfo's API automatically queries our continuously updated database, delivering the most current IP intelligence available. Daily database downloads maintain equivalent accuracy levels to API calls. IP address data changes rapidly – 44% of city-level data changes annually . Users who implement weekly or monthly download schedules may experience gradually decreasing accuracy between updates. API users avoid this accuracy degradation entirely through real-time data access. Here’s a snapshot of how IP information changes over time . This is why weekly and monthly database downloads won’t stay as accurate as API requests or daily downloads. If you require the most accurate insights, then daily database downloads or our API may be the right choice for you. 4. Usage Volume IPinfo's API offers cost advantages for lower usage volumes through flexible payment options. Users select either pre-set monthly request packages or metered pay-as-you-go billing. Weekly and monthly request summaries help users monitor and optimize their API usage patterns. IPinfo provides comprehensive documentation on request optimization techniques including effective bot traffic filtering . For high-volume monthly requests, database downloads typically reduce total expenditure. Download pricing consolidates all IP data types into a single comprehensive package rather than charging separately for individual datasets or predetermined API plans. Try IPinfo’s free data downloads .

5. Security or Critical Dependence IPinfo maintains near-perfect 99.999% API uptime. However, certain security-conscious organizations require contingency planning for even the most unlikely service disruptions. Database downloads eliminate dependence on external infrastructure and connectivity by hosting IP data entirely within your controlled environment. Organizations implementing strict security protocols often select database downloads to maximize infrastructure sovereignty and eliminate external dependencies. 6. Flexibility Database download flexibility represents the primary reason organizations transition from API implementation. Database downloads enable simultaneous processing of billions of IP addresses according to your specific requirements. Many organizations select database downloads to simplify GDPR and privacy regulation compliance. While API implementations can enhance privacy through techniques like partial IP hashing , database downloads provide complete control over data handling, storage, and lookup methodologies. Database downloads grant comprehensive flexibility in IP data management without sharing information with external systems. This approach enables customized lookup procedures that maximize individual privacy protection. 7. Data Processing Many organizations prefer IPinfo's API because it minimizes data processing requirements. When an application requests privacy detection data through the API, it receives only the specific dataset requested. Database downloads provide comprehensive IP information requiring internal processing within your organization. Data enrichment companies prioritize this processing capability as their core business function. Conversely, companies focused on product development often prefer to minimize data processing requirements. These organizations benefit from targeted API queries that support feature development without diverting resources to data management. 8. Interactions Data downloads and APIs differ fundamentally in how they interact with your systems. With downloads, you receive a complete dataset through a one-time transfer that your organization then hosts internally. This approach provides total control over the data, but requires you to manage updates and infrastructure. APIs, conversely, establish an ongoing connection where your application sends requests to IPinfo's servers whenever it needs information. This creates a dynamic relationship where IPinfo handles all data maintenance while you benefit from always having current information without managing underlying infrastructure. The interaction is programmatic, requiring proper implementation within your codebase but eliminating the need for local data storage and management. Real-World Implementation Considerations When choosing between API and database downloads, consider these real-world factors highlighted by enterprise customers: Processing Overhead and Database Optimization For high-volume IP enrichment needs (like 100,000 events per second), database design becomes critical. The key considerations include: File Size and Performance: For enterprise security applications, database downloads can be optimized by tailoring file size and structure specifically to your lookup patterns. This customization helps reduce processing overhead that would otherwise impact system performance.

For enterprise security applications, database downloads can be optimized by tailoring file size and structure specifically to your lookup patterns. This customization helps reduce processing overhead that would otherwise impact system performance. Pre-Processing Efficiency: With a database download, IPinfo can pre-process data upstream, eliminating the need for your systems to sort and filter data. As one enterprise customer noted, "It's very easy for us to slice the data however you like upstream rather than requiring sorting within your data pipeline."

With a database download, IPinfo can pre-process data upstream, eliminating the need for your systems to sort and filter data. As one enterprise customer noted, "It's very easy for us to slice the data however you like upstream rather than requiring sorting within your data pipeline." Boolean Flags vs. Full Context: For alerting systems, lightweight boolean flags (e.g., "Is this a proxy?") can be used for initial detection, while richer context can be provided when investigating specific alerts. This tiered approach balances processing efficiency with information depth. Deployment Architecture Considerations Enterprises typically implement IP data in one of two ways: Closed Systems: Where end-users have no control over which IP addresses are enriched. The system automatically enriches logs, web traffic, or other data sources without user intervention.

Where end-users have no control over which IP addresses are enriched. The system automatically enriches logs, web traffic, or other data sources without user intervention. Open Systems: Where users can select or filter which IP addresses to enrich, potentially applying the data to additional use cases. Understanding your architecture helps determine the appropriate licensing model and data delivery method. Most security applications operate as closed systems, which simplifies licensing. Inspiration: Data Retrieval for Better Use Cases More than anything, use cases often determine whether data downloads or API is best. To illustrate this, here are a few examples of use cases that benefited from one or the other. Data Enrichment Dreamdata , an organization that specializes in B2B revenue attribution, uses IPinfo’s data for enrichment. Initially, when Dreamdata had lower traffic volumes, they used the API. Here’s why they opted for the API when they first signed up for IPinfo’s data: It was more cost-effective for their traffic volumes.

It was easier to integrate with their existing systems. As their traffic grew and they needed to scale, however, they migrated to data downloads for these reasons. Downloads were the most efficient way to embed large volumes of IP data into their platform.

Data downloads are lower latency. Using downloads, they help B2B clients understand their buyers and map out the customer journey. For example, they use downloads to identify the country and city and also to conduct reverse lookups of accounts. These two examples represent how similar use cases may benefit from a different data retrieval method. Cybersecurity and Threat Detection Security platforms choose different data retrieval methods based on their specific requirements: Database Approach for High-Volume Processing Many security operations centers and threat detection systems use database downloads when processing massive data volumes. This approach works well when: Organizations need to enrich millions of log entries per minute

Systems require low-latency lookups without network delays

Detection engines need to correlate IP data with other security information For example, security platforms might ingest IPinfo's database files into Elasticsearch to identify suspicious login patterns or detect logins from unusual geographic locations. API Approach for Targeted Intelligence GreyNoise Intelligence demonstrates how the API approach can excel for specific cybersecurity needs. As an anti-threat intelligence provider, GreyNoise uses IPinfo's API to: Filter out harmless background scanning traffic from real threats

Create accurate tags identifying legitimate sources like Googlebot

Provide context about the networks behind suspicious activity "IPinfo is absolutely essential to our business," says Andrew Morris, GreyNoise's Founder. "The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable." The API approach works well for GreyNoise because they need real-time accuracy for critical decisions across millions of IP addresses spanning over 29,000 different ASNs. The API's responsiveness is crucial in GreyNoise's workflow, which enriches tens of thousands of IP addresses daily.

ABM or Sales Intel ABM organizations use the API to target high-value leads at a time when they’ll be more likely to buy. Say, for instance, that geolocation insights and other user intent data indicate a potential customer. Sales teams can use this information to connect with these high-value site visitors. Explore the best geolocation API . On the other hand, other ABM and sales intel companies use the raw data from our downloadable database to help users pinpoint the right buyers. Additionally, these downloaded insights help map out buyer journeys and understand customers even better. These are just a few examples of how similar use cases can use different data retrieval to improve their targeting, personalization, enrichment, and more. This database file is ingested into their Elasticsearch environment for high-speed enrichment of log data and threat detection. Simultaneously, their security analysts use our API for on-demand investigative work. While their automated detection system runs on the database download for efficiency and scale, the security team handling alert investigations uses the API to perform deeper analysis on specific IP addresses flagged by the system. This hybrid approach gives them both the performance needed for massive-scale processing and the flexibility required for detailed security investigations. Learn how to leverage IP data for access control . Handling Different Data Types Some IP data changes more frequently than others. For instance, you might use database downloads for relatively stable ASN data while using the API for rapidly changing privacy detection data that identifies VPNs and proxies. This hybrid approach optimizes for both cost and accuracy. Development to Production Migration Many development teams start with the API for rapid prototyping and testing. Once the product moves to production with predictable traffic patterns, they transition high-volume lookups to database downloads while maintaining API access for specialized queries or as a fallback mechanism. Do You Need Data Downloads or the API? Here’s a simple assessment. Below is a list of common priorities for many of our users. Start by putting a checkmark next to your most important concerns. You could also have the project manager, developers, or other team members do the same to gauge any variation in priorities. We need the most up-to-date data. We need simplicity. (Just make the call and get the data.) We don’t want to worry about building or maintaining infrastructure for IP data. We need to quickly ship a feature that needs IP data. Next to accurate data, price is a major factor. We need the cheaper option. We need complete flexibility with IP data. Latency is a top concern. Privacy compliance with IP data is a major concern. We have the in-house expertise to load, host, and service large datasets. We need whole datasets rather than individual API calls. Next, take the numbers that matter the most for your use case and compare them with the table below. For instance, if most of your top priorities align with database downloads, then this may be the best option for your use case.

API 1. Most up-to-date data 2. Make a call, get the IP data 3. Don’t need to worry about infrastructure for IP data 4. Helps you ship an IP-enabled feature quickly 5. The cheaper option for low volumes DB Downloads 6. Complete flexibility with IP data 7. Addresses any latency concerns 8. Addresses privacy concerns 9. Big datasets for in-house expertise to load, host, and service 10. Whole datasets

Start downloading the raw data Still Not Sure if You Need Data Downloads or the API? If you’ve read through this article, assessed your top priorities, and still find that your use case is uniquely challenging, feel free to contact one of our data experts . Sometimes our users benefit from downloading a few datasets while using the API for other kinds of data. This is often because the API may be better for some particular feature within a use case. For high-volume enterprise applications (processing 50-60K events per second), we can provide custom-tuned database files optimized for your specific needs. Our team works closely with you to determine the right format, file size, and enrichment strategy that balances performance and information depth. That being said, please reach out with any questions or concerns you may have about data services and your use case. We’re always ready to help !