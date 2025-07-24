Introducing IPinfo's New Co-CEO

I’m really excited to share that Paul Heywood is now co-CEO of IPinfo. He has already been an amazing partner in this business and I’m looking forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Paul joined IPinfo as COO in 2022, bringing decades of experience scaling global companies, including Puppet and Oracle, through periods of significant change and growth. From day one, he’s made a huge impact and helped strengthen many aspects of IPinfo.

This change in title reflects how we’ve already been operating behind the scenes. Paul and I have worked closely together for years. Now we’re formalizing that partnership to help guide IPinfo through its next stages of growth.

Why Co-CEOs?

As we’ve scaled, we’ve realized that having two CEOs, each responsible for a core area of the business, gives everyone more clarity about our roles.

We both care deeply about all aspects of IPinfo, and we share the same vision. But we bring different strengths and perspectives to the table.

Paul will focus on the commercial side of the business, including sales, go-to-market, and revenue operations, while I focus on what I’ve always loved most — creating the products and refining the data that ensures IPinfo delivers the world’s most comprehensive and accurate internet data.

What’s Ahead

IPinfo has come a long way from the solo project I started in 2013. Today, we’re a global team solving complex internet problems with accurate, real-time IP data, and helping companies everywhere make smarter decisions.

In the last year alone, we’ve:

Doubled our headcount

Expanded ProbeNet, our proprietary internet measurement platform, to include hundreds of new points of presence

Launched new offerings like IPinfo Lite, IPinfo Plus, and residential proxy detection

Continued to lead the market in data quality, refresh rate, and real-world accuracy

I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built. And even more excited for what’s ahead!

A Note from Paul

Taking on this role represents my commitment to a shared belief that, as a team, we are building something significant, enduring, and impactful.

Over the past three years, I’ve had the privilege of working with Ben to help shape this company’s growth. We’ve built a phenomenal team, who continue to scale the impact of our data across millions of users.

As the internet data company, we want to be judged by the quality, accessibility and breadth of our data. Ben will continue to bring world-class leadership to our technical innovation and product strategy every day, whilst I ensure we are building a platform to maximise our reach and impact. As co-CEOs, myself and Ben will continue to raise the bar, always believing it can be done better.