For enterprises, security teams, fraud analysts, and AdTech pros, IPinfo Business delivers advanced IP intelligence to strengthen security, ensure compliance, and support business growth. Gain a deeper understanding of every IP—block threats, trace abuse, identify companies, and run highly targeted marketing campaigns.

Priority Support

Fast, reliable support from experts who know IP data.

35 IP Data Attributes

From geolocation and privacy to company data and hosted domains.

Reliable IP Intelligence

Industry-leading accuracy, updated daily and trusted by global enterprises.

Full Accuracy

Updated Daily

IPv4 and IPv6

99.999% Uptime

Why Choose IPinfo Business?

IPinfo Business offers broad IP data coverage across geolocation, ASN, privacy, carrier, abuse, hosted domains, and company attribution. It’s ideal for teams focused on security, compliance, threat detection, and targeted marketing. With daily updates, full accuracy, and global support for IPv4 and IPv6, Business delivers dependable IP insights at scale.

Need a database download instead of API? Talk to sales to get a custom quote.

What's Included in IPinfo Business

Sample Response

curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=f0122dc697cd73
ip:"8.8.8.8",
hostname:"dns.google",
anycast:true,
city:"Mountain View",
region:"California",
country:"US",
loc:"37.4056, -122.0775",
postal:"94043",
timezone:"America/Los_Angeles",
asn:{
asn:"AS15169",
name:"Google LLC",
domain:"google.com",
route:"8.8.8.0/24",
type:"hosting"
},
company:{
name:"Google LLC",
domain:"google.com",
type:"hosting"
},
privacy:{
vpn:false,
proxy:false,
tor:false,
relay:false,
hosting:true,
service:""
},
abuse:{
address:"US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043",
country:"US",
email:"network-abuse@google.com",
name:"Abuse",
network:"8.8.8.0/24",
phone:"+1-650-253-0000"
},
domains:{
ip:"8.8.8.8",
total:9791,
domains:[
"musicool.cn",
"kagou.vip",
"nmgk2.com",
"91xiazai.com",
"bits-hyderabad.ac.in"
]
}

Available Data Fields

Field NameDescription
ipIP address queried
hostnameHostname associated with the IP address (from rDNS records)
anycastTrue if the IP is using anycast routing
cityCity of the IP location
regionRegion name of the IP location
countryCountry name of the IP location
locLatitude and longitude coordinates
postalPostal or ZIP code
timezoneLocal timezone
asn.asnAutonomous System Number (ASN)
asn.nameName of the ASN organization
asn.domainDomain or website of the ASN organization
asn.routeRoute prefix for the ASN
asn.typeType of organization (ISP, business, hosting, etc.)
company.nameName of the company associated with the IP address
company.domainDomain name of the company
company.typeType of company (ISP, business, hosting, etc.)
privacy.vpnTrue if the IP is associated with a VPN
privacy.proxyTrue if the IP is associated with a proxy
privacy.torTrue if the IP is associated with Tor
privacy.relayTrue if the IP is associated with a private relay (e.g., Apple Private Relay)
privacy.hostingTrue if the IP belongs to hosting infrastructure
privacy.serviceName of the privacy service (if applicable)
abuse.addressAbuse contact address for the IP owner
abuse.countryCountry of the abuse contact
abuse.emailEmail of the abuse contact
abuse.nameName of the abuse contact
abuse.networkNetwork or CIDR block associated with the abuse contact
abuse.phonePhone number for the abuse contact
domains.ipIP address whose domains are listed
domains.totalTotal number of domains hosted on the queried IP
domains.domainsList of example domains hosted on the IP
carrier.nameName of the mobile carrier organization
carrier.mccMobile Country Code (MCC)
carrier.mncMobile Network Code (MNC)
Trusted by Global Innovators

Microsoft, Stone, WorldRemit, VMWare, WordPress, Intel, Accenture, Panorays, John Deere, Nokia

Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy

While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.

At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.

Collect & Clean process step
1
Collect & Clean

Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.

Learn process step
2
Learn

Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.

Establish Ground-Truth process step
3
Establish Ground-Truth

900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.

Validate process step
4
Validate

Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.

Update process step
5
Update

Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.

Ready to Start with IPinfo Business?

Unlock accurate and detailed IP data starting with 150k monthly requests and scale as needed. Access our easy-to-use API for hassle-free integration and immediate results.

How Teams Around the World Leverage IPinfo's Business Plan

IPinfo Business is designed for organizations that need deeper visibility into IP traffic. By combining location, ASN, privacy, abuse, company, and hosted domain data, it helps teams uncover threats, ensure compliance, and drive smarter decisions across security, marketing, and operations.

Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention

Security analysts, SOCs, and fraud teams use IPinfo Business to uncover high-risk IP traffic, including VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, and anonymized IPs. By leveraging real-time privacy indicators and geolocation, ASN and abuse data, they can investigate suspicious activity and proactively block malicious traffic before it poses a threat to infrastructure or users.

Company Identification & AdTech Targeting

B2B marketers, revenue operations teams, and AdTech platforms use company and domain attribution data to identify which businesses are interacting with their sites. This enables more precise segmentation, CRM enrichment, and account-based marketing—helping improve lead quality, ad targeting efficiency, and campaign performance.

Compliance, Privacy & Platform Policy Enforcement

Compliance officers, legal teams, and digital platform teams use IPinfo Business to verify user jurisdiction, detect unauthorized access, and ensure adherence to privacy regulations such as GDPR and industry-specific policies. By combining geolocation, ASN, and privacy data, organizations can enforce geographic restrictions, generate audit-ready logs, and reduce legal risk.

To explore more, check out our full list of use cases.

Dupaco

As a financial institution, we're a target for all sorts of bad actors. Dupaco is cautious about adding 3rd party solutions into our existing environment. We must ensure all partners are security-focused and that their product will enrich the lives of our members. After reviewing IPinfo, we were confident in the security, data quality, and the value IPinfo provided for financial fraud prevention.

Kevin Cray

Kevin Cray

Software Development Supervisor, Dupaco Community Credit Union

Froyoo

The Company and Hosted Domains datasets allow us to add information to certain user groups, improving our householding and cross-device advertising products, and give more detailed insights for Out Of Home (OOH) advertisement

Daniel Fischer

Daniel Fischer

CEO, Froyoo

VisitorQueue

IPinfo is one of the best services out there. Their data is very good and has allowed us to identify more companies for our clients than we could have without them.

Nick Hollinger

Nick Hollinger

Co-Founder & CEO at Visitor Queue

  • PHP
  • Spring
  • Python
  • Django
  • Java
  • Laravel
  • Node.js
  • C#
  • Express
  • Go
  • Ruby
  • Rails
  • Swift
  • Rust
  • Perl
  • Erlang

Made for Developers,
Trusted by Enterprises

Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports IPinfo Business, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.

Real Reviews from Real Users

