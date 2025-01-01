IPinfo Business
For enterprises, security teams, fraud analysts, and AdTech pros, IPinfo Business delivers advanced IP intelligence to strengthen security, ensure compliance, and support business growth. Gain a deeper understanding of every IP—block threats, trace abuse, identify companies, and run highly targeted marketing campaigns.
Priority Support
Fast, reliable support from experts who know IP data.
35 IP Data Attributes
From geolocation and privacy to company data and hosted domains.
Reliable IP Intelligence
Industry-leading accuracy, updated daily and trusted by global enterprises.
Full Accuracy
Updated Daily
IPv4 and IPv6
99.999% Uptime
Why Choose IPinfo Business?
IPinfo Business offers broad IP data coverage across geolocation, ASN, privacy, carrier, abuse, hosted domains, and company attribution. It’s ideal for teams focused on security, compliance, threat detection, and targeted marketing. With daily updates, full accuracy, and global support for IPv4 and IPv6, Business delivers dependable IP insights at scale.
Need a database download instead of API? Talk to sales to get a custom quote.
What's Included in IPinfo Business
Sample Response
Available Data Fields
|Field Name
|Description
|ip
|IP address queried
|hostname
|Hostname associated with the IP address (from rDNS records)
|anycast
|True if the IP is using anycast routing
|city
|City of the IP location
|region
|Region name of the IP location
|country
|Country name of the IP location
|loc
|Latitude and longitude coordinates
|postal
|Postal or ZIP code
|timezone
|Local timezone
|asn.asn
|Autonomous System Number (ASN)
|asn.name
|Name of the ASN organization
|asn.domain
|Domain or website of the ASN organization
|asn.route
|Route prefix for the ASN
|asn.type
|Type of organization (ISP, business, hosting, etc.)
|company.name
|Name of the company associated with the IP address
|company.domain
|Domain name of the company
|company.type
|Type of company (ISP, business, hosting, etc.)
|privacy.vpn
|True if the IP is associated with a VPN
|privacy.proxy
|True if the IP is associated with a proxy
|privacy.tor
|True if the IP is associated with Tor
|privacy.relay
|True if the IP is associated with a private relay (e.g., Apple Private Relay)
|privacy.hosting
|True if the IP belongs to hosting infrastructure
|privacy.service
|Name of the privacy service (if applicable)
|abuse.address
|Abuse contact address for the IP owner
|abuse.country
|Country of the abuse contact
|abuse.email
|Email of the abuse contact
|abuse.name
|Name of the abuse contact
|abuse.network
|Network or CIDR block associated with the abuse contact
|abuse.phone
|Phone number for the abuse contact
|domains.ip
|IP address whose domains are listed
|domains.total
|Total number of domains hosted on the queried IP
|domains.domains
|List of example domains hosted on the IP
|carrier.name
|Name of the mobile carrier organization
|carrier.mcc
|Mobile Country Code (MCC)
|carrier.mnc
|Mobile Network Code (MNC)
Trusted by Global Innovators
Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy
While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.
At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.
Collect & Clean
Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.
Learn
Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.
Establish Ground-Truth
900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.
Validate
Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.
Update
Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.
Ready to Start with IPinfo Business?
Unlock accurate and detailed IP data starting with 150k monthly requests and scale as needed. Access our easy-to-use API for hassle-free integration and immediate results.Get Started Now
How Teams Around the World Leverage IPinfo's Business Plan
IPinfo Business is designed for organizations that need deeper visibility into IP traffic. By combining location, ASN, privacy, abuse, company, and hosted domain data, it helps teams uncover threats, ensure compliance, and drive smarter decisions across security, marketing, and operations.
Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention
Security analysts, SOCs, and fraud teams use IPinfo Business to uncover high-risk IP traffic, including VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, and anonymized IPs. By leveraging real-time privacy indicators and geolocation, ASN and abuse data, they can investigate suspicious activity and proactively block malicious traffic before it poses a threat to infrastructure or users.
Company Identification & AdTech Targeting
B2B marketers, revenue operations teams, and AdTech platforms use company and domain attribution data to identify which businesses are interacting with their sites. This enables more precise segmentation, CRM enrichment, and account-based marketing—helping improve lead quality, ad targeting efficiency, and campaign performance.
Compliance, Privacy & Platform Policy Enforcement
Compliance officers, legal teams, and digital platform teams use IPinfo Business to verify user jurisdiction, detect unauthorized access, and ensure adherence to privacy regulations such as GDPR and industry-specific policies. By combining geolocation, ASN, and privacy data, organizations can enforce geographic restrictions, generate audit-ready logs, and reduce legal risk.
To explore more, check out our full list of use cases.
Made for Developers,
Trusted by Enterprises
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports IPinfo Business, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
Real Reviews from Real Users
Verified User
Works great and meets all of my security needs
My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...Read more on G2
Verified User
Low cost, easy to implement and it works as intended
We use IPinfo for location based pricing on our website which helps us to guarantee that proper information is being show...Read more on G2
Verified User
Top class IP data provider
From my experience, IPinfo is one of the best IP lookup services on the Internet. It provides a vast amount of information about any IP address that you may pro...Read more on G2
Verified User
IPinfo.io is a reliable and easy-to-use IP data provider
I like that IPinfo.io offers a wide range of IP data services, such as geolocation, ASN, company, VPN detection...Read more on G2
Get Started With IPinfo Business
Drive critical decisions with IP data attributes that go far beyond standard IP geolocation.
Start at 150k Requests
Flexible usage and transparent pricing—scale as your needs grow.
Easy Integration
Get started in minutes with a straightforward API or one of our integrations.
Comprehensive IP Intelligence
Geolocation, Privacy, Company, Hosted Domains, ASN, Carrier, and Abuse data.
99.99% Uptime
Experience precise responses around the clock with our fast and reliable API.
Daily Data Refresh
Continuously updated IP data to ensure relevance and accuracy.
Priority Support
Get set up and keep things running smoothly with our support team.
IPv4 & IPv6 Coverage
Depend on reliable data for both address formats worldwide.
Data You Can Trust
Built on a global network of probes and verified daily for unmatched accuracy.
Custom IP Data Solutions for Your Enterprise
Need more than a million monthly requests or specialized IP data? Our Enterprise team is here to help. We’ll tailor a plan to your exact needs—whether you require custom data fields, an OEM relationship, database downloads or dedicated support.
- High-Volume API Requests
- Bespoke Data Combinations
- OEM Partnerships
- Database Downloads