IPinfo's Data: Insights We're Proud to Distribute
Accurate. Reliable. Proprietary insights.
IP address data is only as valuable as it is usable. That's why IPinfo offers industry-leading IP information that prioritizes reliability, accuracy, and thoroughly vetted datasets. We power actionable insights by gathering the most precise and up-to-date proprietary data with our multi-step validation process.
There are two main things we're always doing at IPinfo. The first is making sure that our data is great quality. That will be a project that will probably last forever. The other piece is how we make it easy for people to access that data.
Where we get our data
It all starts with a team that's dedicated to processing and releasing only the most accurate IP address information. With the help of our unique algorithms, we refine 20 terabytes of data every month.
Our in-house data experts monitor our databases every day, moving each piece of data through a 5-step process. The result? The data we release is the data we'd want to use.
Collect & Clean
We gather data from multiple sources, including our own proprietary sources
Learn
Our algorithms develop and learn a model to separate good and bad data
Verify
Our team double checks and validates the good data
Update
We adjust our existing databases with the most accurate IP data available
Analysis
Our data experts compare models and time to find conflicts, as well as customer relevance
Learn more about IPinfo's expanding global Probe Network
What sets our data apart
Comprehensive
Powered by our data team, rigorous data retrieval, and unique algorithms, our databases maintain comprehensive IP information for results-driven companies.
Accurate
Since IP information changes every day so do our databases. Every 24 hours, we update our data, ensuring that users get the most accurate insights available.
Reliable
Our infrastructure automatically scales to handle more requests as needed. Plus, with 99.99% uptime, users get the data they need when they need it. Our team is located around the globe, providing customer support no matter what time of day.
Continually improving
The longer we've been around, the more industry-leading companies use our data. Along the way, our users' feedback and suggestions fuel better insights and tools for other customers.
What to expect from our data
Build use cases on a solid foundation of IP address data using our flexible data retrieval systems.
Search
Perform individual searches to find details on one specific IP address or ASN
API
Set up integrations that automatically trigger actionable insights
Bulk uploads
Avoid individual searches and API integrations by uploading ASNs or IPs
Database downloads
Customize datasets and feeds so you only pay for the information you need
“IPinfo provides the foundation for a successful investigation and is a must-have in any security organization.”
Insights from our data
While our IP address data is very accurate, it's not designed to track individuals in real-time or infringe on their privacy with specific personal details. We work to protect the privacy of users and customers. These are the insights IPinfo provides.
Geolocation
Find the latitude and longitude coordinates, region, country, postal/ZIP code, and city for any IP address.
ASN
Related domains, allocation date, registry name, the total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.
Firmographics
Discover the company’s name, domain name, and what type of company it is: ISP, business, or hosting.
Mobile Carrier
Find mobile data including every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.
Privacy Detection
Identify various methods used to mask a user’s true IP address (VPN/Tor/Proxy).
IP Ranges
Gather a full list of IP ranges operated or assigned to one domain.
Abuse Contacts
View information belonging to the abuse contact of every IP address on the Internet.
Hosted Domains
Retrieve a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address.
Play with the data
To make our datasets more usable, we regularly develop new tools. Try a few out for yourself!
What is my IP
Test our data accuracy by viewing insights from your IP address.
Map IPs
Paste up to 500,000 IPs to see where they're located on a map.
Summarize IPs
Use our data visualization tool for a visual overview of multiple IP addresses.
Data success stories
- David BelsonSenior Director, Data Insights, Fastly
“IP geolocation is part art, part science, and @coderholic and team @ipinfo nail both!”
- Jan LöfflerCTO, Plesk
“IPinfo.io helped us tremendously to gain market insights about the hosting and datacenter industry.”
- Andrew MorrisFounder & Chief Architect, GreyNoise
“IPinfo has a great team, responsive API, affordable prices, and unbeatable uptime—every feature we could ask for. I recommend it to all of my friends in the industry. Side by side with other providers, it cannot be beaten.”
- Olegas MuraskoVP Engineering, TransferGo
“IPinfo's API was fundamental in being able to offer a stress-free transaction service. Their accuracy and provisions to ensure our needs were constantly met, allowed us to provide the customer experience we were searching for.”
In the last year alone
20
Terabytes
of data processed
1
Trillion
API requests
10+
Thousand
Database downloads
>99.99
Percent
uptime
100+
Thousand
new users
