IP to Company API
View website traffic from a different point of view. Our API provides customers with firmographics data on the companies behind IP traffic.
- domain:"google.com",
- name:"Google LLC",
- network:"8.8.8.0/24",
- type:"hosting",
We needed to further contextualize Internet scanners, crawlers, and bots. Origin networks, data centers, ASNs, and countries are a huge component of that. We were looking for a faster, more developer-friendly alternative to existing geo-IP providers. A close friend of mine hit the IPinfo API with cURL, and I saw all the information we needed.
Using insights derived from WHOIS, IPinfo IP to Company API identifies the company that operates or leases the IP block from the ASN. Our company classifiers indicate the types of organizations that frequent your website, including ISPs, businesses, educational institutions, or hosting services.
- Company name
- Domain name
- Company type
Ways to use our
IP to Company data
- Enrich your data
- Customize website experiences
- Discover high-value leads
- Target the right users
Want to leverage the power of raw datasets? Try our Downloadable Database.
Our database downloads contain the same accurate IP address information available with our APIs. These downloads are available in any format (eg. CSV, JSON, MMBD) with additional options to customize the fields.Read about data downloads
Made for developers
Trusted by enterprises
Our database is built, maintained, and supported by our in-house team of developers and engineers. These data experts are ready to troubleshoot problems, build unique use cases, and create additional enterprise solutions.
Supports integrations
Our API integrations merge the power of IPinfo’s proprietary IP address database with other industry-leading platforms. Use your IP WHOIS data at scale with our supported integrations, such as Snowflake, Splunk, Maltego, and beyond.
Official libraries
We offer libraries for the most commonly used programming languages and frameworks. Check out our documentation to facilitate easier setup.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IP to Company?
IP to Company reveals which companies lease IP blocks from an ASN.
How to find what company owns an IP address?
Our API response shows which organization leases the IP address from the ASN. We classify these responses based on ISPs, businesses, educational institutions, or hosting services.
How to find what educational institution owns an IP address?
Our API response reveals education institutions behind an IP address. Our classification system makes it easy to sort between educational institutions, ISPs, businesses, or hosting services.
