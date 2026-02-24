Geofeeds in Practice: What We’re Seeing (and Where They Still Fall Short)

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At a December 2025 IAB workshop, I had the opportunity to share what we’re seeing in the real world as geofeed adoption accelerates.
At IPinfo, geofeeds are already part of how we collate, categorize, and verify location signals across the internet. They are useful. They are gaining traction. But based on our measurement and pipeline experience, they are not a silver bullet.
In this post, I want to walk through what we’re observing at scale: where geofeeds are working well, where they introduce ambiguity, and what the community can do to strengthen trust in this signal going forward.
For readers less familiar, geofeeds are typically CSV files that map IP prefixes to geographic locations. The location may be expressed at different levels of granularity, including:
From a data pipeline perspective, geofeeds provide a structured, operator-asserted signal about where infrastructure is believed to be located. When combined with active measurement and other evidence-based signals, they can be very valuable.
Find out more about what geofeeds are and how to set one up.
From our internal telemetry, geofeed usage is clearly increasing.
As of September 2025, we observed:
The overall trajectory is upward.
However, the growth curve is not perfectly smooth. We see periodic jumps and anomalies that point to deeper quality and trust challenges, some of which I will unpack below.
One of the most immediate issues is basic data hygiene.
In the wild, we routinely observe:
Individually, these may appear minor. At scale, they introduce real friction for consumers trying to operationalize geofeeds reliably.
Geofeeds are often treated as authoritative operator signals. But when location fields are ambiguous or malformed, downstream systems must either:
Neither outcome is ideal for teams building production workflows.
One promising improvement would be the inclusion of unambiguous location identifiers, such as:
These would reduce ambiguity and improve interoperability across datasets.
Not all geofeed inaccuracies are accidental.
Some network operators have incentives to publish optimistic or misleading location information, particularly in environments like VPN infrastructure, where marketing often emphasizes the number of available locations.
Read our recent research on VPN location mismatches.
We have even seen public guides explaining how to get IP space geolocated in places like Antarctica or North Korea.
One of the largest anomalies we observed came from a single IPv6 network that published a geofeed covering:
This kind of behavior creates visible distortions in ecosystem-wide telemetry and reduces trust in operator-asserted data.
From our perspective, strengthening verification mechanisms would be valuable. For example:
At IPinfo, we already cross-check geofeed assertions against ProbeNet, our internet measurement platform, which gives us independent infrastructure visibility across more than 150 countries and hundreds of cities. That kind of measurement layer is increasingly important for distinguishing strong signals from questionable ones.
Geofeed fields for region and city are optional, and for good reason. In practice, however, we frequently see prefixes assigned highly specific locations even when the underlying network architecture does not support that level of precision. A common pattern appears in:
In several cases, city fields consistently resolve to capital cities, which from a measurement standpoint is often implausible.
False granularity can be more damaging than coarse data. It gives downstream systems a false sense of confidence, which can affect:
Clearer guidance in the standard and operator education would help reinforce that:
Check out my explanation on how IP geolocation data works.
This remains one of the most persistent sources of confusion. In many environments, including:
…the user’s physical location and the IP infrastructure location can diverge significantly.
Today, geofeeds do not clearly signal which of these they represent.
For consumers, the key question is: What exactly does this geolocation refer to?
Without that clarity, teams may apply the signal incorrectly in:
An extension that explicitly distinguishes infrastructure location and user-affinity location (if claimed) would materially improve interpretability and downstream correctness.
Another practical issue is the lack of an explicit validity period. While RFC guidance mentions HTTP caching, in practice:
From a pipeline perspective, we often cannot determine:
Embedding metadata such as TTL, created timestamp, and updated timestamp, would give consumers clearer guidance on data freshness and refetch strategy.
When consumers detect issues in a geofeed today, remediation is often manual and inconsistent.
Common friction points include:
Including dedicated contact metadata within geofeeds would make ecosystem feedback loops much healthier.
Finally, we do observe geofeeds published outside the typical WHOIS discovery path. These tend to be less likely to be RFC-conformant, often because:
Lowering the operational burden, for example, through validation services or publishing tooling, could meaningfully improve ecosystem quality.
At IPinfo, we view geofeeds as a valuable and increasingly important signal. They help move the ecosystem toward more transparent, operator-asserted location data.
At the same time, our measurement experience cross-validating with ProbeNet shows clear areas where the ecosystem can mature:
None of these challenges are insurmountable. But addressing them will require continued collaboration between operators, data providers, and standards bodies.
From our perspective, the goal is straightforward: Preserve what makes geofeeds powerful while strengthening the signals that make them trustworthy.
I am very interested in continuing this discussion with the community and exploring which of these proposals, or alternatives, are most practical to move forward.
As head of research at IPinfo, Oliver leads IPinfo’s research team, collaborates with academic institutions, and conducts cutting edge research.