Webinar: Using IP Intelligence to Decode VPNs, Proxies, and Anonymized Traffic

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Corporate gateways, consumer VPNs, privacy relays, and residential proxy nodes all sit behind the same "anonymous" label, but they behave very differently at the IP level, and the signals that separate them are more granular than most detection systems account for.
On April 30, I'll walk through what evidence-based IP intelligence reveals about anonymized traffic in a live session with Dark Reading. We'll cover how IPinfo detects and classifies different types of anonymization, what our data shows about how these networks behave over time, including findings from our VPN location accuracy research and our ongoing monitoring of residential proxy provider infrastructure.
Registrants will also receive early access to IPinfo's new research paper on residential proxy infrastructure, featuring original findings from the IPIDEA disruption and provider-level infrastructure analysis across 110+ tracked proxy networks.
Thursday, April 30 @ 1 PM EST
We’ll walk through:
IPinfo identifies the networks, hosting patterns, and provider signatures behind anonymized traffic through direct observation of infrastructure. An IP is visible as part of proxy or VPN infrastructure the moment it appears, regardless of whether it's been reported anywhere.
That's what gives defenders the signals to act early: an IP associated with proxy or VPN infrastructure is identifiable before it's ever been seen in an abuse database. IPinfo's data shows the average IPv4 residential proxy IP rotates in under 8 days, and IPv6 addresses in just over a day. Infrastructure-level detection sees them as they appear, not after the fact.
This session walks through the signals that make that possible and what they reveal at scale.
Anonymized traffic isn't going away and the signals inside it are more detailed than most detection systems use today. This session is about what those signals look like and what they reveal when you observe the infrastructure directly.
Get a practical look at how anonymized traffic behaves and how to handle it.
Ben founded IPinfo in 2013 with the goal of providing reliable, easily accessible IP address data. As IPinfo co-CEO, he is committed to constantly improving that data and how customers can use it.