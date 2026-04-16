Webinar: Using IP Intelligence to Decode VPNs, Proxies, and Anonymized Traffic

Corporate gateways, consumer VPNs, privacy relays, and residential proxy nodes all sit behind the same "anonymous" label, but they behave very differently at the IP level, and the signals that separate them are more granular than most detection systems account for.

On April 30, I'll walk through what evidence-based IP intelligence reveals about anonymized traffic in a live session with Dark Reading. We'll cover how IPinfo detects and classifies different types of anonymization, what our data shows about how these networks behave over time, including findings from our VPN location accuracy research and our ongoing monitoring of residential proxy provider infrastructure.

Registrants will also receive early access to IPinfo's new research paper on residential proxy infrastructure, featuring original findings from the IPIDEA disruption and provider-level infrastructure analysis across 110+ tracked proxy networks.