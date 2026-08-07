Why Bidstream Geo Breaks and How to Fix It

One of the conversations I have most often with SSP (Supply-Side Platform) customers starts the same way...

An advertiser flags inaccurate geolocation, and the immediate assumption is that the IP geolocation database is wrong.

In reality, that's rarely where the problem starts.

Buyers have very little time to evaluate whether they can trust the information they're given. As programmatic advertising continues to grow — it reached $162.4 billion in 2025 — buyers have to rely heavily on the data in every OpenRTB (Real-Time Bidding) bid request to make bidding decisions in milliseconds.

While research suggests that GeoIP-derived location data is present in around half of all bid requests , many DSPs (Demand-Side Platforms) infer location from IP addresses when it isn't supplied, making IP intelligence a critical input for programmatic bidding.

But more often than not, the problem isn't the underlying IP intelligence.

It's how that intelligence is captured, enriched, and represented as it moves through the bidstream. By the time the bid request reaches a DSP, accurate location data may have already been lost, creating unnecessary friction between buyers and sellers and ultimately reducing the value of the impression.

Why Bidstream Geo Goes Wrong

When buyers evaluate an impression, they aren't making decisions based on just the IP address. They're relying on the location data and other signals included in the OpenRTB bid request. So, the quality of the geo data depends on every stage of the process that transforms a user's IP address into a bid request.

Before enrichment even begins, location accuracy can already be affected. Requests may pass through intermediary infrastructure such as CDNs or load balancers, making it harder to preserve the original client IP. Privacy measures, such as GDPR-caused IP truncation, can also reduce the precision of the data available for geolocation.

If stale or inconsistent IP intelligence is used during enrichment, buyers may see a different location than the one they derive themselves. Even when the underlying data is accurate, missing provenance or incomplete OpenRTB fields can make it difficult for buyers to trust the information they're given.

Preserving accurate location data from the moment an IP address is captured through to the final OpenRTB bid request requires every stage of the pipeline to work together, and that's where the most common points of failure begin to emerge.

The Three Ways Bidstream Geo Breaks

Most geo quality issues fall into one of three categories.

Understanding where they occur makes it much easier to identify why buyers lose confidence in the location data they're receiving and where improvements will have the biggest impact.

Capture Errors

Capture errors happen when the wrong IP address is collected before enrichment even begins. Instead of capturing the end user's IP address, an SSP might record the IP address of a CDN edge server, reverse proxy, or the wrong address from an X-Forwarded-For header.

As a result, the request is geolocated to network infrastructure rather than the user's actual location. Buyers often see this when traffic clusters around major internet exchange hubs or CDN Points of Presence, instead of matching expected audience distribution.

Once the wrong IP has been captured, every downstream enrichment step then builds on that incorrect data, reducing confidence in the bid request and making impressions less valuable.

Enrichment Errors

Even when the correct IP address is captured, the enrichment process can introduce inconsistencies.

Different IP intelligence providers refresh their datasets at different rates, while cached lookups or mismatched providers across the supply chain can produce conflicting results for the same IP address. A DSP comparing its own lookup against the bid request may see a different city or region altogether.

These discrepancies make it much harder to determine which location is correct, leading buyers to override the supplied geo data or apply more conservative bidding strategies. Over time, repeated inconsistencies can severely erode trust in an SSP's inventory.

Serialization Errors

Accurate geo data can still lose value if it isn't represented clearly in the OpenRTB bid request. Missing provenance fields, omitted region information, or coordinates that imply a level of precision the underlying data can't support, all make it harder for buyers to assess how reliable the location information really is.

Without context such as geo.type, geo.accuracy, or geo.ipservice, buyers have little visibility into how the location was derived. Rather than making assumptions, many rely on their own enrichment or reduce bids to account for the additional uncertainty.

What a High-Quality Bidstream Looks Like

By the time a bid request reaches a DSP, automated bidding systems are already evaluating how much they can trust the location data it contains. While every DSP has its own validation processes, there are a handful of characteristics that consistently signal a high-quality bidstream.

A trustworthy bid request should:

Preserve the raw IP address (where policy permits), allowing buyers to validate location independently

(where policy permits), allowing buyers to validate location independently Populate device.geo consistently with country, region, and city, rather than leaving fields blank or only enriching some requests

with country, region, and city, rather than leaving fields blank or only enriching some requests Include clear provenance through fields such as geo.type, geo.accuracy, and geo.ipservice, so buyers understand how the location was derived

through fields such as geo.type, geo.accuracy, and geo.ipservice, so buyers understand how the location was derived Present consistent location signals , avoiding unexplained differences between GPS-derived and IP-derived data

, avoiding unexplained differences between GPS-derived and IP-derived data Include additional IP intelligence, such as hosting, VPN, proxy, or relay detection, to provide valuable context around the quality and trustworthiness of the impression

When these signals are present and consistent, buyers spend less time questioning the data they're given and more time evaluating the opportunity itself.

How to Improve Geo Quality Without Rebuilding Your Pipeline

The good news is that many geo quality issues can be addressed by improving how location data moves through the existing bidstream. Small changes to when IP intelligence is added, how it's represented, and how its quality is monitored can significantly improve bidstream quality and buyer confidence.

Enrich – Start by enriching IP addresses before the OpenRTB bid request is created. That ensures downstream systems receive consistent location data from the outset while avoiding unnecessary post-processing.

Populate – Map enriched data to the appropriate OpenRTB fields and populate them consistently. Standardized outputs make it easier for buyers to interpret and compare location information.

Score – Measure the quality of the geo data you're sending. Looking for conflicting signals, missing provenance, or incomplete fields helps identify issues before they affect bidding.

Monitor – Geo quality isn't static. Regularly monitor enrichment performance, refresh IP intelligence, and ensure your pipeline continues to support both IPv4 and IPv6 traffic as network usage evolves.

Keeping enrichment lightweight and normalizing outputs before requests leave your platform helps minimize latency while giving buyers greater confidence in every impression.

Turn Accurate IP Intelligence Into Better Bids

Accurate IP intelligence delivers the greatest value when it reaches buyers intact. Preserving geo quality throughout the bidstream not only helps buyers trust the data they're evaluating, but also enables them to make more confident bidding decisions.

Focusing on each stage of the pipeline — from capture and enrichment to serialization — ensures accurate location data supports every auction, rather than being lost along the way.