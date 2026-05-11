Q1 2026 Product Updates: ProbeNet Live, IPinfo Places, and More

We had a packed first quarter. From opening up our measurement platform for anyone to use, to launching a new precision layer for geolocation data, to our most geographically diverse ProbeNet expansion ever. Here's everything that shipped in Q1 2026.

Prefer to watch? Check out the video walkthrough from Ale below.

ProbeNet Live: Run Network Measurements from 150+ Countries

We built ProbeNet to power the accuracy behind our geolocation, ASN, and privacy detection data. This quarter, we made it available for everyone to use directly.

ProbeNet Live lets you run real-time ping and traceroute measurements from over 1,300 points of presence across 155 countries. Enter an IP address, pick a region, and see latency stats, packet loss, hop-by-hop routing, ASN context, and more — all in one place.

It's free to use, with up to 25 measurements per day. Paid users can also target specific countries for more precise, targeted measurements. Whether you're diagnosing a regional outage, benchmarking CDN performance, or verifying where an IP is actually routing, ProbeNet Live gives you the vantage point to find out.

Try ProbeNet Live →

ProbeNet Q1 Expansion: Extending Into New Territories

Alongside the launch of ProbeNet Live, Q1 was also our most geographically diverse expansion period to date. We deployed 67 new points of presence, pushed into 17 new countries and territories, and added 49 new cities to our coverage. By the end of March, ProbeNet stands at 1,357 active PoPs across 163 countries.

A major focus this quarter was reaching island and frontier regions where measurement infrastructure has historically been scarce: the Caribbean, Pacific Islands, Southern Africa, and Southeast Asia. New countries and territories include the Bahamas, Bermuda, Maldives, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, French Polynesia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and more.

We also continued building redundancy in core markets: 222 cities now host multiple PoPs, up from 212 at the end of Q4. And over half of our new Q1 PoPs are IPv6-enabled, reflecting our continued investment in modern protocol coverage.

Every new PoP increases the number of places we can measure from, and every new country added helps us better represent how the internet actually behaves locally. That directly strengthens the accuracy and reliability of our geolocation, ASN, and privacy detection data.

Read the full ProbeNet Q1 expansion report →

IPinfo Places: Know the Venue Behind the IP

IP geolocation tells you the city. IPinfo Places tells you the airport, the bar, or the library.

Places is a new precision layer for our geolocation data. It maps IP addresses to specific physical venues using WiFi network observation, currently covering over 500,000 IPs across 30+ venue categories. Each response returns the venue name, category, WiFi SSID, and precise coordinates.

This is the kind of context that matters for fraud detection, access policies, ad targeting, and user experience decisions — not just where an IP is, but what kind of place it's connecting from.

Places is available in early access at no additional cost for a limited period. You get full API access, direct input on the roadmap, and a head start before GA pricing takes effect.

Request Early Access →

Anycast Location Hints

We added Anycast location hints to IP pages to provide clearer signals when an IP is routed through distributed infrastructure. Anycast IPs can resolve to different physical locations depending on the query origin, and these hints help set better expectations for how to interpret geolocation results for those IPs.

See it in action on 8.8.8.8 →

RPKI Validation Status

You can now see RPKI validation status directly on IP range and ASN lookup pages. This makes it easier to assess routing security and trust signals at a glance, which is useful for anyone evaluating the legitimacy of IP resources or investigating route origin anomalies.

Read the announcement →