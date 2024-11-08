Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

ASN Database Download

Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) are crucial for the proper functioning of the internet. They represent collections of IP networks operated by one or more network operators, which manage routing policies. ASNs are important for analyzing and managing networks. They help organizations identify where IP addresses come from, control network traffic, and improve security. 

IPinfo's autonomous system database download provides comprehensive data to gain greater context about the networks.

ASN database details

IPinfo’s IP to ASN database is a meticulously curated collection of data with detailed insights into internet infrastructure,  Ideal for businesses seeking high-quality data.

ASN mapping is a valuable resource for network administrators, threat detection experts, and data analysts. This comprehensive database offers visibility into the relationships and ownership of different networks around the Internet. Discover how simple it is to enhance your network analysis of both IPv4 and IPv6 networks with detailed ASN data. Download the ASN database today to access accurate and current information for more powerful insights.

ASN lookup database benefits

Utilizing IPinfo's ASN database download provides numerous advantages:

Enhanced Network Security: Identify and mitigate threats by understanding the origins of malicious traffic.

Accurate IP to ASN Mapping: Daily updates provide precise IP to ASN relationships for enhanced network management capability.

Performance: Locally-managed data avoids API calls and extra network traffic.

Flexible formats: Choose from JSON, MMDB, CSV, XML, or a custom format by contacting our data team.

Use Cases

IPinfo’s ASN database download is versatile, supporting a range of applications:

Enhancing Cybersecurity: Identify potential threats by tracing malicious activities back to their source ASNs.

Optimizing Routing: Use ASN data to refine network routing policies, improving speed and reliability.

Market Analysis: Analyze market trends by examining network ownership and connectivity.

Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones

MMDB

Filesize61.58 MB
Fields6
Last updatedToday
Entries1,210,020

JSON

Filesize218.87 MB
Fields8
Last updatedToday
Entries1,062,791

CSV

Filesize114.81 MB
Fields8
Last updatedToday
Entries1,062,791

Need data in a format not mentioned here? Contact us

Available fields

NAMEMMDBCSVJSON
asn
domain
name
type
country

Developer resources

IPinfo offers a range of tools to help you make the most of the ASN lookup database.

Web-based utilities:

IPinfo CLI:

Command-line tool for quick ASN and IP geolocation lookups and data extraction (check us out on GitHub)

API access for programmatic integration

Prefer not to manage local databases? The IPinfo API enables seamless integration of ASN data into your applications. The API supports various endpoints, ensuring you have access to the latest data whenever you need it. Updated daily, so the most accurate data is always one API call away.

To get started, download our free IP to ASN database, which you can keep forever. Evaluate our data in your environment with a 100% accurate sample of our ASN database download.

Froyoo

When it comes to traffic verification, reliable data enrichment, and audience creation, the IP address from which traffic originates is an important indicator that gives insight about the session or data signal.

Daniel Fischer

Daniel Fischer

CEO, Froyoo

npm

IPinfo.io has given us amazing insights into which companies are using our service.

Laurie Voss

Laurie Voss

Founder & CTO

GreyNoise

We needed to further contextualize Internet scanners, crawlers, and bots. Origin networks, data centers, ASNs, and countries are a huge component of that. We were looking for a faster, more developer-friendly alternative to existing geo-IP providers. A close friend of mine hit the IPinfo API with cURL, and I saw all the information we needed.

Andrew Morris

Andrew Morris

Founder & Chief Architect

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ASN?

ASN stands for Autonomous System Number. These numbers identify autonomous systems (AS) that represent a collection of Internet Protocol prefixes. Universities, governments, large organizations, Internet Service Providers (ISP), and others often operate their own IP network which is identified by an ASN.

How are ASNs distributed?

ASNs are determined and assigned by Regional Internet Registries (RIRs). There are five RIRs responsible for allocating and managing IP address spaces and ASNs within their respective geographic regions:
  • • AFRINIC (African Network Information Center) for Africa
  • • APNIC (Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre) for Asia and the Pacific region
  • • ARIN (American Registry for Internet Numbers) for North America
  • • LACNIC (Regional Internet Registry for Latin America and Caribbean) for Latin America and the Caribbean
  • • RIPE NCC (Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre) for Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Central Asia

How often is the IPinfo ASN database updated?

The ASN database is updated daily to ensure you have the most current data.

What formats are available for the database?

You can download the database in XML, CSV, JSON, and MMDB formats. Other formats are available upon request.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, we offer a full-accuracy free trial for you to explore the database before committing to a purchase.
