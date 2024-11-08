ASN Database Download
Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) are crucial for the proper functioning of the internet. They represent collections of IP networks operated by one or more network operators, which manage routing policies. ASNs are important for analyzing and managing networks. They help organizations identify where IP addresses come from, control network traffic, and improve security.
IPinfo's autonomous system database download provides comprehensive data to gain greater context about the networks.
ASN database
|range
|asn
|domain
|name
|type
|country
|155.94.169.0/24
|AS8100
|quadranet.com
|QuadraNet Enterprises LLC
|hosting
|US
|184.204.0.0/16
|AS10507
|sprint.net
|Sprint Personal Communications Systems
|hosting
|US
|62.145.32.0/24
|AS16074
|capgemini.com
|Capgemini Nederland B.V.
|business
|NL
|63.104.219.0/24
|AS12169
|ibm.com
|IBM Business Recovery Service
|business
|US
|63.245.208.0/23
|AS36856
|mozilla.com
|Mozilla Corporation
|business
|US
|132.203.0.0/16
|AS36786
|ulaval.ca
|Universite Laval
|education
|CA
|198.62.148.0/22
|AS17207
|coloradocollege.edu
|Colorado College
|education
|US
ASN database details
IPinfo’s IP to ASN database is a meticulously curated collection of data with detailed insights into internet infrastructure, Ideal for businesses seeking high-quality data.
ASN mapping is a valuable resource for network administrators, threat detection experts, and data analysts. This comprehensive database offers visibility into the relationships and ownership of different networks around the Internet. Discover how simple it is to enhance your network analysis of both IPv4 and IPv6 networks with detailed ASN data. Download the ASN database today to access accurate and current information for more powerful insights.
ASN lookup database benefits
Utilizing IPinfo's ASN database download provides numerous advantages:
Enhanced Network Security: Identify and mitigate threats by understanding the origins of malicious traffic.
Accurate IP to ASN Mapping: Daily updates provide precise IP to ASN relationships for enhanced network management capability.
Performance: Locally-managed data avoids API calls and extra network traffic.
Flexible formats: Choose from JSON, MMDB, CSV, XML, or a custom format by contacting our data team.
Use Cases
IPinfo’s ASN database download is versatile, supporting a range of applications:
Enhancing Cybersecurity: Identify potential threats by tracing malicious activities back to their source ASNs.
Optimizing Routing: Use ASN data to refine network routing policies, improving speed and reliability.
Market Analysis: Analyze market trends by examining network ownership and connectivity.
Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones
MMDB
|Filesize
|61.58 MB
|Fields
|6
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|1,210,020
JSON
|Filesize
|218.87 MB
|Fields
|8
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|1,062,791
CSV
|Filesize
|114.81 MB
|Fields
|8
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|1,062,791
Need data in a format not mentioned here? Contact us
Available fields
|NAME
|MMDB
|CSV
|JSON
|asn
|domain
|name
|type
|country
Developer resources
IPinfo offers a range of tools to help you make the most of the ASN lookup database.
Web-based utilities:
IPinfo CLI:
Command-line tool for quick ASN and IP geolocation lookups and data extraction (check us out on GitHub)
API access for programmatic integration
Prefer not to manage local databases? The IPinfo API enables seamless integration of ASN data into your applications. The API supports various endpoints, ensuring you have access to the latest data whenever you need it. Updated daily, so the most accurate data is always one API call away.
To get started, download our free IP to ASN database, which you can keep forever. Evaluate our data in your environment with a 100% accurate sample of our ASN database download. To purchase the complete database, reach out to our sales team.
When it comes to traffic verification, reliable data enrichment, and audience creation, the IP address from which traffic originates is an important indicator that gives insight about the session or data signal.
Daniel Fischer
CEO, Froyoo
IPinfo.io has given us amazing insights into which companies are using our service.
Laurie Voss
Founder & CTO
We needed to further contextualize Internet scanners, crawlers, and bots. Origin networks, data centers, ASNs, and countries are a huge component of that. We were looking for a faster, more developer-friendly alternative to existing geo-IP providers. A close friend of mine hit the IPinfo API with cURL, and I saw all the information we needed.
Andrew Morris
Founder & Chief Architect
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ASN?
ASN stands for Autonomous System Number. These numbers identify autonomous systems (AS) that represent a collection of Internet Protocol prefixes. Universities, governments, large organizations, Internet Service Providers (ISP), and others often operate their own IP network which is identified by an ASN.
How are ASNs distributed?
- • AFRINIC (African Network Information Center) for Africa
- • APNIC (Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre) for Asia and the Pacific region
- • ARIN (American Registry for Internet Numbers) for North America
- • LACNIC (Regional Internet Registry for Latin America and Caribbean) for Latin America and the Caribbean
- • RIPE NCC (Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre) for Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Central Asia
How often is the IPinfo ASN database updated?
What formats are available for the database?
Is there a free trial available?
Made for developers, trusted by enterprises
Like all of our data sets, developers can easily integrate our ASN data into their projects with collection of client libraries for popular languages such as Python, Swift, Ruby, and more. This is one example of why companies around the world trust IPinfo to help them derive insights that drive smarter business decisions.
API Integration Options Available
Explore our API for an alternative option. You can also start your location-based analytics journey by signing up for a free API key.
Take the Next Step
See how easily you can integrate accurate ASN data into your apps and workflows to level up your network intelligence capabilities.
Start by downloading a free sample of our ASN database. Complete the form below to speak with our experts.
Custom database download subscriptions
For complex business needs
Choose and combine any datasets
- IP to Geolocation database
- ASN database
- Privacy Detection database
- Company database
- Abuse Contact database
- IP Ranges database (Country)
- IP to Mobile Carrier database
- IP Whois Database
- Hosted Domains database