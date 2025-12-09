Why VPN Infrastructure Location Impacts Risk Scoring

Every security team knows that when someone uses a VPN, their true physical location is hidden. That’s expected, it’s how VPNs work. What’s less obvious is that geolocation accuracy still matters, because security systems don’t evaluate the user behind the VPN; they evaluate the VPN infrastructure the traffic comes from.
For that reason, the actual location of a VPN exit node is a critical risk signal. If that location is wrong, then risk scoring, anomaly detection, and geofencing rules all become unreliable.
In our recent VPN infrastructure study of 20 major providers, 17 showed location mismatches between what they claimed and where traffic truly exited. Some had 40+ incorrect locations, and across the ecosystem we found over 8,000 VPN IPs that third-party datasets placed incorrectly.
This blog breaks down why VPN exit locations matter, why datasets often get them wrong, and how this impacts security and fraud models.
Security systems never attempt to recover a VPN user’s real location: it’s both impossible and therefore irrelevant. Instead, they assess the location of the VPN exit node itself.
Risk engines rely on signals such as:
These signals flow directly into:
Even if the user clicks a button and changes locations instantly, the infrastructure the VPN presents to your system still defines the risk.
Different countries carry radically different risk profiles and security engines must account for this. A VPN exit node in Germany, Singapore, or Canada will score very differently from one in Russia, Iran, or Nigeria, even if the actual user is in the same place.
Why? Because infrastructure geography determines:
So even if the user is in London or São Paulo, a VPN exit node located in Finland or Japan may carry a very different risk score than an exit node located in Vietnam or Iran.
Security platforms must treat them differently to avoid both false negatives and false positives.
The problem is that VPN providers routinely misrepresent where their own servers are located, and legacy IP data providers propagate these false claims downstream.
In our analysis, we found VPN providers claiming:
Our VPN analysis explores how VPN providers claim different countries than they actually offer.
If a VPN server is claimed to be in a low-risk region but actually hosted in a high-risk one, the risk engine assigns the wrong reputation. A provider labels a server as being in Morocco, but measurements show it’s in Paris. Any fraud model applying Morocco-specific patterns will mis-score a French hosting environment.
Compliance engines depend on the jurisdiction of the exit node, not the user. If the infrastructure is mislabeled, enforcement breaks. Examples:
To clarify:
These controls depend entirely on the true location of the VPN exit node. If a dataset misplaces infrastructure, both over-enforcement (false positives) and under-enforcement (regulatory breaches) can occur. Regulated industries can't rely on incorrect IP location data.
Threat intel models group infrastructure by clusters of:
If a VPN node is geographically misplaced, all reputation signals tied to that geography are misapplied.
Legacy IP data providers still rely solely on:
When a VPN provider makes false claims about server locations, those claims are propagated into nearly every downstream legacy IP geolocation dataset. Even the best security engines break when the underlying location data is wrong.
To address this systemic problem, accurate VPN location data requires active verification, not reliance on registries or provider self declared statements.
This means:
Our research uses this approach through ProbeNet, our internet measurement platform with 1,200+ points of presence. By running continuous tests against VPN infrastructure, we can identify when claimed and actual locations diverge and accurately locate VPN infrastructure.
Evidence-based location data gives security teams signals they can trust for risk scoring, compliance checks, and threat detection.
VPNs hiding user locations is expected. VPN providers misrepresenting their own infrastructure location is a security liability. When VPN exit nodes are geolocated incorrectly:
Security and fraud teams cannot build reliable models on unreliable data. As our research shows, the industry has a systemic VPN location accuracy problem and reliance on legacy IP datasets won’t fix it.
The path forward is active verification: measuring where traffic actually exits, not where it's claimed to.
Find out why measurement-based IP data matters if you care where your traffic really goes.
As the product marketing manager, Fernanda helps customers better understand how IPinfo products can serve their needs.