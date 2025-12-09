Why VPN Infrastructure Location Impacts Risk Scoring

Every security team knows that when someone uses a VPN, their true physical location is hidden. That’s expected, it’s how VPNs work. What’s less obvious is that geolocation accuracy still matters, because security systems don’t evaluate the user behind the VPN; they evaluate the VPN infrastructure the traffic comes from.

For that reason, the actual location of a VPN exit node is a critical risk signal. If that location is wrong, then risk scoring, anomaly detection, and geofencing rules all become unreliable.

In our recent VPN infrastructure study of 20 major providers, 17 showed location mismatches between what they claimed and where traffic truly exited. Some had 40+ incorrect locations, and across the ecosystem we found over 8,000 VPN IPs that third-party datasets placed incorrectly.

This blog breaks down why VPN exit locations matter, why datasets often get them wrong, and how this impacts security and fraud models.

Security Platforms Don't Care Where the VPN User Is

Security systems never attempt to recover a VPN user’s real location: it’s both impossible and therefore irrelevant. Instead, they assess the location of the VPN exit node itself.

Risk engines rely on signals such as:

The country the exit node is in

The jurisdiction and legal restrictions that apply there

Hosting patterns typical of that region

The known threat profile of that country

Clustering of malicious infrastructure

Historical fraud patterns tied to that geography

These signals flow directly into:

Baseline risk scoring

Identity and anomaly detection

Geofencing and policy enforcement

Compliance checks

Fraud engines

Threat intelligence and infrastructure attribution

Even if the user clicks a button and changes locations instantly, the infrastructure the VPN presents to your system still defines the risk.

Why Geography Changes a VPN's Risk Score

Different countries carry radically different risk profiles and security engines must account for this. A VPN exit node in Germany, Singapore, or Canada will score very differently from one in Russia, Iran, or Nigeria, even if the actual user is in the same place.

Why? Because infrastructure geography determines:

Hosting abuse rates and botnet density : some regions are hubs for credential-stuffing attacks and open proxies

: some regions are hubs for credential-stuffing attacks and open proxies Compliance risk : OFAC-sanctioned regions, AML/KYC jurisdictions

: OFAC-sanctioned regions, AML/KYC jurisdictions Historical fraud patterns tied to that geography: fraudulent signups and spam operations cluster in specific countries

tied to that geography: fraudulent signups and spam operations cluster in specific countries Rule of law and takedown response times : some jurisdictions have strong hosting hygiene, others don't

: some jurisdictions have strong hosting hygiene, others don't Typical threat actor infrastructure clustering: adversaries favor specific low-friction regions

So even if the user is in London or São Paulo, a VPN exit node located in Finland or Japan may carry a very different risk score than an exit node located in Vietnam or Iran.

Security platforms must treat them differently to avoid both false negatives and false positives.

VPN Providers Often Misrepresent Where Their Servers Actually Are

The problem is that VPN providers routinely misrepresent where their own servers are located, and legacy IP data providers propagate these false claims downstream.

By The Numbers:

17/20 VPN providers had location mismatches

VPN providers had location mismatches 40+ wrong locations (worst-case provider)

wrong locations (worst-case provider) 38 countries with zero physical infrastructure

countries with zero physical infrastructure 97 countries total with at least one mismatch

countries total with at least one mismatch 8,000+ VPN IPs mislocated in third-party datasets

In our analysis, we found VPN providers claiming: