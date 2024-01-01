Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Deeper IP insights for your Snowflake data cloud

Our Snowflake integration simplifies insights, bringing quicker time-to-value and enabling agile business decisions to power you ahead of the competition

  • Enforce secure data sharing and merging
  • Readily accessible within Snowflake's data cloud platform
  • Derive actionable insights with confidence and efficiency
  • Minimal setup and fast ROI
Didi Dotan

Using IPinfo data within Snowflake has improved the efficiency of Oort’s data science team by five times for IP-based detections.

Didi Dotan CTO, Oort

Real-world results

Getting started is easy. Visit us in the Snowflake Marketplace using the links below, and you'll receive $400 in Snowflake usage credit. Adding IP data insights to your data cloud couldn't be easier.

  • Geolocation

    Enrich your data cloud with the most accurate geolocation data available to analyze visitor trends, enforce geographic content restrictions, visualize your audience, and more

    Geolocation data in the Marketplace

  • Privacy

    Prevent fraud, eliminate identification inconsistencies, and better identify users by leveraging our world-class VPN/TOR privacy data sets

    Explore in Snowflake

  • Company & ASN

    Accurately resolve requests to real-world companies and networks to provide rich and deep analytics for your applications and learning models

    Try it FREE in Snowflake

  • Mobile carrier

    Stay ahead of the wave of mobile phone, edge computing, and IoT device deployment with IPv6-enabled, accurate data for cellular-connected devices

    Check out the data
IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database

Get the best of IPinfo in Snowflake

Access our industry-leading IP address datasets. They're optimized for the Snowflake platform and suitable for business intelligence, analytics, big data, and cybersecurity use cases.

Why Snowflake integration?

  • Access our data in Snowflake via their Marketplace
  • Automatically refreshes
  • Billed directly to your Snowflake account
  • Snowflake optimized data for super fast queries
