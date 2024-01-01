Deeper IP insights for your Snowflake data cloud
Our Snowflake integration simplifies insights, bringing quicker time-to-value and enabling agile business decisions to power you ahead of the competition
*On Snowflake marketplace
- Enforce secure data sharing and merging
- Readily accessible within Snowflake's data cloud platform
- Derive actionable insights with confidence and efficiency
- Minimal setup and fast ROI
Using IPinfo data within Snowflake has improved the efficiency of Oort’s data science team by five times for IP-based detections.
Real-world results
Getting started is easy. Visit us in the Snowflake Marketplace using the links below, and you'll receive $400 in Snowflake usage credit. Adding IP data insights to your data cloud couldn't be easier.
Geolocation
Enrich your data cloud with the most accurate geolocation data available to analyze visitor trends, enforce geographic content restrictions, visualize your audience, and moreGeolocation data in the Marketplace
Privacy
Prevent fraud, eliminate identification inconsistencies, and better identify users by leveraging our world-class VPN/TOR privacy data setsExplore in Snowflake
Company & ASN
Accurately resolve requests to real-world companies and networks to provide rich and deep analytics for your applications and learning modelsTry it FREE in Snowflake
Mobile carrier
Stay ahead of the wave of mobile phone, edge computing, and IoT device deployment with IPv6-enabled, accurate data for cellular-connected devicesCheck out the data
Get the best of IPinfo in Snowflake
Access our industry-leading IP address datasets. They're optimized for the Snowflake platform and suitable for business intelligence, analytics, big data, and cybersecurity use cases.
Why Snowflake integration?
- Access our data in Snowflake via their Marketplace
- Automatically refreshes
- Billed directly to your Snowflake account
- Snowflake optimized data for super fast queries
