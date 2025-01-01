Smarter Log Enrichment with IPinfo for Splunk
Enrich IP data instantly inside Splunk using IPinfo’s native integration, built for reducing noise and sharpening investigations.
Why Use IPinfo with Splunk?
Security teams, fraud analysts, and infrastructure engineers need fast, accurate IP context to triage threats, reduce alert fatigue, and trace activity.
Use IPinfo data in Splunk to:
Cut through noisy alerts and false positives with VPN, proxy, and Tor detection to prioritize real threats and reduce alert fatigue.
Fill gaps in compliance visibility by applying country- and region-level geolocation to support data sovereignty, regulatory controls, and audit requirements.
Accelerate root-cause investigations with IP to ASN details, hosting infrastructure, mobile carriers, and companies to trace traffic sources faster.
Eliminate data enrichment delays with structured IP intelligence natively inside Splunk. No ETL, no external calls, no wait time.
Integration Features
Built-in IP Lookups
The ipinfo command is built directly into Splunk, allowing analysts and engineers to enrich any log line with IP context. Just run a search and get structured IP intelligence on the fly.
High-Accuracy IP Intelligence
IPinfo’s data is refreshed daily and never downgraded. Get reliable geolocation, ASN, hosting, and anonymizer context to improve decision-making across security, performance, and compliance workflows.
Flexible Ingestion Options
Choose the best method for your workflow. Pull real-time lookups from our API for dynamic searches or use our downloadable databases for high-throughput enrichment, both supported via the Splunk app.
Works Across Splunk Environments
IPinfo’s app works seamlessly across both Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud environments. Whether you’re running hybrid infrastructure or scaling in the cloud, setup is simple and built to fit your deployment.
It's Fast and Easy to Get Started
It only takes a few clicks to start using IPinfo data inside Splunk.
- Install the IPinfo app from Splunkbase
- Choose API or DB mode based on your use case
- Add your API token or point to your downloaded DB
- Run the
ipinfocommand on any IP address field
Whether you're testing with IPinfo Lite or scaling up with enterprise data, setup is smooth and flexible.
Use Cases
Threat Intelligence
Flag risky traffic and respond to incidents faster.
Identify VPNs, proxies, and Tor exits in real time using IPinfo’s privacy flags. Enrich Splunk alerts with location, ASN, and hosting signals to improve triage and incident response.
IT Operations & Debugging
Understand infrastructure behavior through IP data.
Spot traffic patterns, regional performance issues, or network misconfigurations using accurate geolocation and ASN insights, ideal for debugging or root cause analysis.
Compliance
Apply regional rules with confidence.
Meet geo-compliance needs and audit requirements with trustworthy IP geolocation, including country, region, and network ownership, right from your Splunk dashboards.