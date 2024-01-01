How IPinfo powers fraud prevention

IP to Geolocation Geolocation information can help identify inconsistencies between credit cards, shipping addresses, billing phone numbers, etc., and IP address data. Organizations use this data in their fraud risk scoring system to weigh the likelihood of scams, transactions fraud, fraud chargebacks, phishing, and much more.

IP Ranges API Velocity attacks occur when fraudsters try using many credit cards in quick succession. To avoid detection, they may cycle through several IPs often belonging to the same IP range. IPinfo's IP Ranges data allow organizations to stop these forms of brute force attacks by blocking IPs within certain ranges.

Reverse IP API Our Hosted Domains data gathers a full list of domains connected to a single IP address. This information can be used to discover a list of domains for a given IP and is useful when doing domain reconnaissance when analyzing fraudulent behavior from websites. Use this data to whitelist specific websites and protect the integrity of your site and servers.

IP to Company IP to Company reveals the company that is operating behind the IP address and can be useful to whitelist legitimate traffic or build a blacklist of companies that you do not wish to access your services. This can be ideal for use cases such as preventing corporate IP theft, whitelisting/blacklisting B2B traffic, content piracy, and more.

Privacy Detection API Fraud relies on legitimate-looking traffic. That's where our Privacy Detection API comes into play. It reveals masked identities such as VPNs, proxy users, tor usage, and connections via hosting providers. You can then block users with hidden identities to prevent click fraud, gaming fraud, and other data breaches.