You Can Prevent Fraud

Build a customized fraud risk model with this easy-to-use guide

Credit card fraud costs beyond $27 billion worldwide and is projected to rise to $40 billion in a mere ten years. Much of the responsibility for fraud prevention, however, is placed on merchants. This guide provides risk indicators, tips, and precautions for businesses that need to stay a step ahead of scams. Take advantage of your IP data and prevent fraud with these best practices!

What's inside?

An introduction to credit card fraud and its affect on merchants

8 important signals to identify and prevent fraud

Additional precautions to avoid scams

Download your free copy

Contact us