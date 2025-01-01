IP Data, Engineered for Google Cloud

Activate trusted IP intelligence with zero setup, faster insights, and streamlined procurement through Google Cloud Marketplace.

Subscribe to IPinfo on Google Cloud

Why Use IPinfo with Google Cloud?

IPinfo’s Google Cloud integration was built with engineers in mind, from automated delivery to simplified querying, all ready to use in BigQuery. Teams can power everything from Google Unified Security Center and Dataflow pipelines to Vertex AI models and Dataprep workflows.

Use IPinfo data in Google Cloud to:

Detect risky traffic and anonymizers (VPNs, proxies, Tor) before they reach sensitive systems

Enrich first-party data with geolocation, connection types, and infrastructure context

Power smarter targeting and personalization in Looker, AI/ML models, and segmentation workflows

Support geo-based governance and content control with precise, accurate IP metadata

Accelerated Time to Insight

Enrich logs and datasets instantly using pre-built IP lookup functions. Skip the ETL and go straight to analysis with high-performance queries.

Native BigQuery Integration

Our data lives directly in your BigQuery environment where it’s fully maintained and always fresh. No ingestion scripts, just ready-to-query IP intelligence.

Streamlined Procurement

Buy through the Google Cloud Marketplace with fewer procurement roadblocks. Use committed spend credits, skip legal reviews, and get started faster with IPinfo as a vetted Google Cloud partner.

Powering Real-World Use Cases

Serve localized content, block threats, stop fraud, or run market research — IPinfo’s data supports it all. Used across industries from adtech to finance, right inside Google Cloud.

It's Fast and Easy to Get Started

No complex setup, no manual pipelines — just fast access to powerful IP intelligence.

  • Discover and activate IPinfo data via Google Cloud
  • Automatically deliver into your BigQuery environment
  • Prebuilt user-defined functions make lookups simple and performant
  • Documentation and query templates included for rapid integration

Start enriching your Google Cloud workflows with trusted IP data in minutes.

IPinfo Data on Google Cloud

IPinfoLite

7 IP attributes

IPinfoCore

16 IP attributes

IPinfoPlus

32 IP attributes

IPinfoCustom

40+ attributes

Use Cases

  • Web Personalization

    Enhance audience segmentation and optimize user experience.

    Serve personalized content in the right language, currency, and format using geolocation and mobile carrier data. Power targeted ad campaigns across DMPs, SSPs, and DSPs with company and ASN information.

  • Security & Compliance

    Mitigate risk and maintain trust with real-time IP intelligence.

    Use anonymizer, geolocation, and ASN data to support threat detection, response, and access control. Financial services, ecommerce, and ad platforms rely on IPinfo to combat fraud, while media companies enforce global access restrictions and content licensing with location-aware controls.

  • Market Intelligence & Research

    Support academic and investment insights with internet-scale context.

    Researchers and analysts use IPinfo’s full dataset suite to study global internet trends, map infrastructure shifts, and uncover early market signals.