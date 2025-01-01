Activate trusted IP intelligence with zero setup, faster insights, and streamlined procurement through Google Cloud Marketplace.
IPinfo’s Google Cloud integration was built with engineers in mind, from automated delivery to simplified querying, all ready to use in BigQuery. Teams can power everything from Google Unified Security Center and Dataflow pipelines to Vertex AI models and Dataprep workflows.
Use IPinfo data in Google Cloud to:
Detect risky traffic and anonymizers (VPNs, proxies, Tor) before they reach sensitive systems
Enrich first-party data with geolocation, connection types, and infrastructure context
Power smarter targeting and personalization in Looker, AI/ML models, and segmentation workflows
Support geo-based governance and content control with precise, accurate IP metadata
Enrich logs and datasets instantly using pre-built IP lookup functions. Skip the ETL and go straight to analysis with high-performance queries.
Our data lives directly in your BigQuery environment where it’s fully maintained and always fresh. No ingestion scripts, just ready-to-query IP intelligence.
Buy through the Google Cloud Marketplace with fewer procurement roadblocks. Use committed spend credits, skip legal reviews, and get started faster with IPinfo as a vetted Google Cloud partner.
Serve localized content, block threats, stop fraud, or run market research — IPinfo’s data supports it all. Used across industries from adtech to finance, right inside Google Cloud.
No complex setup, no manual pipelines — just fast access to powerful IP intelligence.
Start enriching your Google Cloud workflows with trusted IP data in minutes.
Serve personalized content in the right language, currency, and format using geolocation and mobile carrier data. Power targeted ad campaigns across DMPs, SSPs, and DSPs with company and ASN information.
Use anonymizer, geolocation, and ASN data to support threat detection, response, and access control. Financial services, ecommerce, and ad platforms rely on IPinfo to combat fraud, while media companies enforce global access restrictions and content licensing with location-aware controls.
Researchers and analysts use IPinfo’s full dataset suite to study global internet trends, map infrastructure shifts, and uncover early market signals.