Stay Ahead of Fraud with Residential Proxy Detection: Overview | IPinfo

Residential proxies are (generally sketchy) internet privacy services that route a user’s online activity through an IP address assigned to a single, physical location like a home or business.

Because the residential proxy service frequently rotates the IP addresses in their network, the proxied traffic has the appearance of legitimate user activity. This makes residential proxies incredibly effective at bypassing traditional website restrictions while maintaining anonymity.

Traditional IP monitoring methods may accurately reflect the location and carrier registration for an IP, but specialized techniques and targeted data processing are required to faithfully detect residential proxy activity. Without these detection methods, businesses and security teams cannot distinguish between a legitimate IP activity (of customers or employees) and the activity masked by an unknown user accessing the IP through a residential proxy service.

In this post, we’ll demystify how residential proxies work, clarify how they’re different from more familiar anonymizing services like VPNs, and explain how detecting which IP addresses have been associated with res proxy services allows you to improve existing fraud prevention or security risk processes.

How Residential Proxies Work

Residential proxies work by accessing software on internet devices (mobile phone or laptop) that provides temporary access through legitimate infrastructure. The software may be installed knowingly by a user, for example as a free mobile app that provides a service in exchange for IP access (which may be hidden in terms of service agreement). It’s not uncommon for the proxy software to be installed without awareness in a malware attack.

Through the access software, the proxy service switches the IP on and off within its network to heighten anonymity. When the host IP is switched off from the res proxy network, traffic from the host IP reverts to the legitimate, day-to-day internet behavior of the device owner.

How Residential Proxies Are Different From VPNs

Although residential proxies and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) both anonymize user traffic, they behave quite differently. VPNs use stable data center IPs. These data center IPs are consistently associated with the VPN service, which makes them easier to detect. VPN data centers are associated with thousands of IP addresses.By contrast, residential proxy services use single IP addresses that are registered to actual companies or individuals and rotate in and out of service, which mixes the proxy traffic in with the normal traffic of the company or individual device.