Why Am I Seeing So Many Residential Proxies Flagged in My Traffic?

I recently had a conversation with a customer who noticed that quite a large number of IPs in their traffic stream were being flagged as residential proxies based on our data.

In their case, something close to 30% of traffic carried some kind of residential proxy signal. At first glance, that can feel surprisingly high. Surely that doesn’t mean a third of your traffic is malicious, right?

I explained that residential proxy detection should not be interpreted as a blacklist. Instead, it should be looked at as infrastructure context, and understanding why these percentages can become so high requires understanding how residential proxy networks actually operate.

What a Residential Proxy Signal Actually Means

Our residential proxy product is fundamentally a zero-inference, observation-based dataset.

When IPinfo flags an IP as a residential proxy, we are not inferring that based on reputation scoring or suspicious behavior alone. We directly observe these IPs being offered through residential proxy services, and phone home to confirm these IPs are actually being served.

In practice, that means the signal itself is highly reliable: the IP was definitely available through a residential proxy network at some point. But that does not automatically mean every request coming from that IP is malicious, automated, or proxy-driven traffic.

Residential proxy infrastructure overlaps heavily with legitimate internet traffic by design. In fact, the entire value proposition of residential proxies depends on blending into normal residential and mobile traffic patterns.

Why Residential Proxy Saturation Can Become So High

Most residential proxy networks rely on shared infrastructure:

Residential broadband connections

Mobile carrier IPs

CGNAT environments

Shared or rotating IP pools

Compromised consumer devices

That creates situations where a single compromised device can effectively “poison the well” for everyone else sharing that same IP address. ( See how everyday users can unknowingly become part of residential proxy networks. )

For example, imagine a mobile carrier IP shared across thousands of devices. If just one device behind that shared connection becomes part of a residential proxy network, the IP itself may become available through those residential proxy pools and detected by us, even though most of the traffic associated with it will probably still be legitimate user activity given the sheer number of users.

This becomes especially pronounced in regions where IP sharing and carrier-grade NAT are more common. In some markets, we’ve observed ASNs where the percentage of IP space associated with residential proxy infrastructure over a 30-day period can reach 15-20%.

That sounds extreme until you look at how heavily shared and rotated internet infrastructure has become in certain regions.