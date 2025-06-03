VPN IP Data vs Proxy Data: Differences & Similarities

Anonymizing IP addresses, or IP masking, is a common technique used to hide user identity, bypass content restrictions, or, unfortunately, to perform fraudulent activities. Among the most widely used tools for IP anonymization are VPNs (virtual private networks) and proxies. Though both are used to mask real IP addresses, they work differently and offer varying levels of security, privacy, and performance.

In this article, we’ll break down how each method works, where they overlap, and why it matters when you’re trying to identify anonymized traffic.

Understanding VPNs and Proxies

First, it’s important to understand how VPNs and proxies work for users, to contextualize the categories of IP data you will encounter using IPinfo’s privacy detection data.

What Is a VPN?

A VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection between a user’s device and a remote server, which is usually operated by the VPN provider.

When connected, all internet traffic is routed through this VPN server. The user’s real IP address is replaced with the VPN’s IP address, often changing where they appear to be geolocated, and their data is encrypted, making it unreadable in transit. That allows users to sidestep geographic restrictions or firewalls and become more anonymous on the internet.

Our privacy detection API flags VPN-based IPs in real time, helping customers detect and act on anonymized traffic.

How VPNs Handle IP Addresses and Data Encryption

VPNs mask a user’s real IP address and encrypt their internet traffic. When connected to a VPN, the user's data is routed through a secure server, which assigns a new IP address based on the server's location. This hides the user's actual IP and helps bypass geographic restrictions or tracking.

To ensure privacy and security, VPNs use encryption protocols like OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard. These protocols create secure tunnels for data, making it difficult for third parties to trace the original IP address. While this protects user privacy, it also means the IP we detect belongs to the VPN server, not the user's actual device.

Common Use Cases for VPNs

Privacy and Online Anonymity: VPNs mask real IP addresses, making it difficult to accurately determine a user’s true location, identity, or intent. Secure Remote Work: Employees use VPNs to securely access company networks and resources from remote locations, which also reduces IP traceability and complicates threat analysis. Bypassing Geo-Restrictions: Users can spoof their location, undermining region-specific content controls and distorting geo-based analytics. Protecting Data on Public Wi-Fi: While beneficial for user security, VPNs encrypt traffic in a way that limits visibility into network behaviors. Avoiding ISP Throttling: Users can obscure traffic types and patterns, making it harder to differentiate between normal and suspicious activity. Secure Online Transactions: VPNs anonymize sensitive sessions, which can help criminals hide behind false locations during fraud attempts. Circumventing Censorship: VPNs enable access to restricted content, but also complicate compliance and regional enforcement for regulated services. Torrenting: Peer-to-peer activity is obscured, reducing accountability and increasing the difficulty of enforcing copyright protections or detecting abuse.

What Is a Proxy?

A proxy is an intermediary server that sits between a user’s device and the internet, routing traffic on the user's behalf. When a user connects to a proxy, their requests are first sent to the proxy server, which then forwards those requests to the destination website or service. The response is returned to the proxy, which sends it back to the user. This setup hides the user's real IP address, making it appear as though the traffic is coming from the proxy server.

Some proxies offer basic masked IPs , while others include features like caching for faster access or filtering for security and content control. However, unlike VPNs, proxies typically don’t encrypt traffic, which makes them less secure for sensitive data.

Types of Proxies

At IPinfo, we identify two main types of proxies based on distinct patterns, such as high volumes of traffic from single IP blocks and non-typical geolocation markers:

Datacenter proxies : Hosted in cloud providers or dedicated server farms with IP ranges easily identifiable as non-residential. These are more common but easier to detect and block.

: Hosted in cloud providers or dedicated server farms with IP ranges easily identifiable as non-residential. These are more common but easier to detect and block. Residential proxies: Route traffic through regular consumer ISP connections, making them appear as legitimate residential users. These are more difficult to detect as they use IPs assigned to real households.

How Proxies Handle IP Addresses and Data Transmission

Proxies assist with IP masking and data forwarding by acting as intermediaries between a user’s device and the internet. When a user sends a request through a proxy, the proxy server replaces the user’s IP address with its own before forwarding the request to the destination server. However, unlike VPNs, most proxies do not encrypt the data being transmitted. They simply pass information between the user and the web server without securing it, which means any sensitive data could potentially be exposed.

Common Use Cases for Proxies