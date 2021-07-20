3 years ago by IPinfo Team — 3 min read 5 businesses who use privacy detection data well

One of the best parts of IPinfo is connecting with industry-leading companies who use IP address data in new, forward-looking ways.

In fact, some of our users have developed use cases that improve many industries, including Fintech, Cybersecurity, Travel, Ecommerce, and beyond. When it comes to Privacy Detection data, there are a few companies who are using this data very well.

In this article, we want to highlight a few of these future-oriented businesses.

Datadog

For starters, let’s look at Datadog - the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Using Privacy Detection data, they’ve helped users accelerate security investigations.

Here’s how they’ve done this. By merging insights from IPinfo and Greynoise, Datadog can identify malicious traffic. They specifically use the Privacy Detection API to pinpoint anonymous IPs that use a VPN, proxy, or Tor exit node.

With these insights among others, Datadog gives their users visibility across systems, apps, and services. We’ve been impressed how they’ve modernized monitoring and security. Using IP address data, they’ve provided relevant context, making investigations scalable and effective.

Skillsurvey

In the hiring world, Skillsurvey helps companies hire, engage, and retain great talent.

But behind the scenes, they also need to verify employees’ references. In fact, they’re able to perform these reference checks 92 percent faster than normal.

In order to do this, they use geolocation and privacy detection data. Then they can automatically detect fraudulent employee references. The result is that their customers can build a reliable talent pipeline and quickly hire employees.

The point is this - Skillsurvey has taken a time-consuming, tedious process and made it more simple than ever before. The result? They’re changing the way we think about hiring processes using IP address data.

TransferGo

In the Fintech industry, TransferGo is transforming the way we transfer money by making the process faster and less tedious.

One of the difficulties they faced was automatically pinpointing customers’ country of origin. In the past, they needed documented proof, which is a time-consuming and cumbersome process for immigrants and others.

TransferGo’s goal was to complete international, cross-network transfers in thirty minutes or less. To do this, they needed accurate privacy detection data. Here’s how they described their search for reliable IP address data:

IPinfo's VPN detection proved to be 100% accurate in their tests. The other competitors, at any level, proved to be wildly inaccurate. That's how we knew their geolocation capabilities would meet our needs.

Now TransferGo offers a fully-automated experience. By removing roadblocks, they were able to improve conversions and reduce the workload for their staff. All this to say, TransferGo is changing the way the world does money transfers, and we applaud them for that.

Pawboost

Pawboost is on a mission to find lost pets. Rather than rely on posters, word of mouth, or other tactics that have been around since the 1950s, they’ve decided to bring pet-finding into the 21st century. To date, they’ve helped rescue almost a million pets.

Using the free version, which includes Facebook connectivity and ads, users can get 10 times the amount of exposure they’d normally receive.

Along the way, though, Pawboost also needed to verify users and protect their platform from scams. With privacy detection data, they’ve been able to pinpoint masked identities or other fraudulent users so they can help real customers find the pets they love.

Pawboost decided that someone needed to advocate for lost animals and their owners. And to this day, that’s what they’re doing, raising awareness and reuniting pets with their families.

Expel

Let’s talk cybersecurity. Expel is changing things up by offering SOC-as-a-service. Along the way, they’ve transformed how companies think about security.

For starters, they noticed that the managed security service provider (MSSP) market was ripe for innovation. Companies needed reliable, efficient, and talented security analysts. Plus, businesses needed more visibility than managed detection and response (MDRs) or MSSPs typically provided.

So Expel took on the challenge, making security more manageable and reliable for companies. They’ve used privacy detection data to help their clients detect malicious traffic or hidden identities. But beyond that, they give their users total visibility while pinpointing threats, recommending action steps, and addressing recurring events.

In short, Expel is improving the way security works, and we’ve been impressed.

These are just a few of the innovators around the world who use privacy detection data to improve their use case. But we know there are many other future-oriented companies using these insights, too. If you’re using our privacy detection data for a unique use case, we’d love to hear about it!

Getting started with privacy detection data

What to expect

While we can’t speak for every other IP address provider, at IPinfo, our Privacy Detection API reveals various methods used to hide IP addresses. This includes VPN detection, tor usage, proxy detection, or a connection via a hosting provider. For more detailed information about this data, check out this blog article.

Additionally, our data team updates our database every day, making sure you have access to the most accurate IP address data available anywhere.

Test the data

Interested in testing our data? Head over to our Privacy Detection page and try out the free search tool.

If you have more questions about our Privacy Detection API, our data experts would love to help.