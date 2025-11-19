Debunking the "99.8% Accurate IP Data" Claim

If you've spent any time looking at IP geolocation providers, you've probably seen accuracy percentages everywhere: "99.8% accurate." or "97%+ at the city level."

These numbers look scientific and they feel reassuring. Do they actually mean anything? Once you dig deeper, something becomes very clear: There's no shared definition, no shared dataset, and no shared methodology behind them.

Every provider measures accuracy differently and most don't explain how. So when two companies both claim "99% accuracy," they may not be talking about the same thing at all. IP data accuracy is a huge challenge for several different reasons. We will take a closer look at this problem here and explain how we are tackling it at IPinfo.

The Internet Is Huge

Over 4.29 billion IPv4 addresses

340 undecillion IPv6 possibilities

IPs moving between networks constantly

Residential, mobile, CGNAT, enterprise, VPN, hosting all behaving completely differently

To validate a global accuracy percentage like "99.8%," a provider would need:

Verified ground truth for billions of IPs

Across every country, ISP, and network type

Collected continuously

With a representative sample

That dataset does not exist. So global accuracy claims aren't scientific conclusions, they're simplified headlines that obscure more than they reveal while trying to solve the wrong problem.

What's the Real Problem?

Different parts of the internet behave differently:

Home broadband: relatively stable

relatively stable Mobile networks: constantly shifting and shared

constantly shifting and shared CGNAT: thousands of users behind a single IP

thousands of users behind a single IP VPN/proxy networks: intentionally hiding their origin

intentionally hiding their origin Cloud infrastructure: reassigned all the time

Bundling all of this into a single global accuracy number makes things appear more precise than they are. A provider might consider an IP "accurate" if it lands in the right country. Another might count "within 50 miles" as correct and a third one will claim 50km. All could claim "97% accuracy," each one of them will mean a different thing.

Most accuracy claims in the industry share common challenges:

Testing limitations:

Small, non-representative sample sets

Self-selected test environments

Geographic concentration in specific regions

Internal comparisons rather than verified ground truth

Vague success criteria:

Distance thresholds not disclosed

Error tolerance unclear

Missing context:

No published sample sizes

Update frequency unstated

Methodology details withheld

Without transparency about how these numbers are derived, a "99% accuracy" claim becomes impossible to evaluate meaningfully.

What Accuracy Claims Actually Look Like in the IP Data Industry

Here's what some of the players publicly claim today: