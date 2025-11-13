IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database
3 hours ago by Meghan Prichard 1 min read

What's New at IPinfo: Q3 2025 Product Highlights

What's New at IPinfo: Q3 2025 Product Highlights

From proxy detection to precision tagging, Q3 was all about smarter signals. Here’s a quick look at the product updates we shipped last quarter:

Residential Proxy Detection API

Detect fast-rotating residential proxies with real-time scoring, provider names, and recent activity.

Google Cloud BigQuery Integration

Enrich IPs directly in Google Cloud with native datasets and prebuilt UDFs.

Airport & Airplane Tags

Detect shared or high-latency traffic from terminals and in-flight networks.

Hotel Tag

Flag guest Wi-Fi sessions in hospitality networks with heavy device sharing.

Share this article

About the author

Meghan Prichard

Meghan Prichard

Meghan is the content strategist at IPinfo, where she develops and writes content for users to better understand the value of IP data and IPinfo products.