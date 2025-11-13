What's New at IPinfo: Q3 2025 Product Highlights

From proxy detection to precision tagging, Q3 was all about smarter signals. Here’s a quick look at the product updates we shipped last quarter:
Detect fast-rotating residential proxies with real-time scoring, provider names, and recent activity.
Enrich IPs directly in Google Cloud with native datasets and prebuilt UDFs.
Detect shared or high-latency traffic from terminals and in-flight networks.
Flag guest Wi-Fi sessions in hospitality networks with heavy device sharing.
Meghan is the content strategist at IPinfo, where she develops and writes content for users to better understand the value of IP data and IPinfo products.