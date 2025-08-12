IPinfo Expands Presence with New Datasets for BigQuery

IPinfo has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud Platform, giving BigQuery users instant access to IP intelligence directly within their cloud workflows. With new dataset listings for IPinfo Lite, IPinfo Core, Plus, and Custom datasets — now available in both US‑multi and EU‑multi regions — developers and analysts can enhance their data pipelines with complete IP context, all without leaving the GCP ecosystem.
Whether you're trying to flag suspicious activity, personalize content, or analyze traffic patterns, IP data is often a missing link. But integrating third-party enrichment sources can be a pain: external APIs, ETL pipelines, freshness issues, and storage overhead all slow you down.
IPinfo’s BigQuery-native datasets solve that.
The result? Your data stays in your data warehouse and moves from raw logs to enriched insights with almost no friction.
Last year, we launched our first dataset on Google Cloud Marketplace: IP to Country and ASN data, available as a secure share via BigQuery. It gave users a simple, no-code way to enrich IP addresses with location and network ownership.
That same dataset is now available as IPinfo Lite, and it’s joined by two new production-ready datasets: IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus, as well as Custom Datasets that we tailor on request for specific data needs, regions, or refresh cadences. Together, these options provide developers with far greater depth and flexibility to enrich IP addresses found in web traffic logs, security events, analytics tables, and any other workload that lands in BigQuery, and to act on that context in place.
IPinfo’s datasets are delivered as secure shares in BigQuery, which means there’s no need to download, ingest, or sync anything. Once you subscribe via Google Cloud Marketplace, the data is immediately accessible in your BigQuery project.
No API keys. No external calls. Just fast enrichment of your IPs with city-level geolocation, ASN data, anonymizer flags, and more.
Just like our Cloud Data Push and Snowflake datasets, we keep your GCP IP datasets in your BigQuery environment up to date with regular updates, as per your subscription. IPinfo Lite refreshes daily in BigQuery. IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus refresh monthly by default. Need fresher data (daily or weekly) or additional fields? Our Custom Data Solutions team can deliver a dedicated dataset on the cadence and in the region you specify.
Each dataset comes with a built-in User-Defined Function (UDF) that makes it easy to look up IPs and return enriched data inline in your queries. The UDF name matches the dataset and provides fast, in-warehouse enrichment. It lives in the dataset’s Routines and no custom code is needed to start using it.
Below is a short demo showing a Lite lookup in the BigQuery console:
Example – return full Lite record:
Example – select just the fields you need:
Tip: For large log tables, enrich distinct IPs first, then join back (see Cost & Performance Best Practices below). For a step‑by‑step guide to enriching exported Cloud Logging data, see the IPinfo GCP developer docs.
BigQuery bills primarily on bytes processed (query execution) and storage. IP enrichment is light compared with raw log volume if you shape queries well. Here’s what we recommend to control spend while keeping performance high:
Following these patterns is the single biggest factor in keeping enrichment fast and cost‑efficient.
Our free IPinfo Lite dataset introduces the concept of IP enrichment in BigQuery. It delivers accurate country and ASN data for both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, refreshing daily. Because it’s lightweight and self‑serve through BigQuery Analytics Hub, Lite is the easiest way to try IPinfo data, validate your enrichment pattern, and confirm field mappings before scaling to richer datasets.
Once you’re comfortable enriching IPs in BigQuery, you can layer on deeper intelligence with our premium datasets available through Google Cloud Marketplace:
We offer our IPinfo Lite database through the Google Cloud Analytics Hub platform, but for our premium databases like IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, and any custom IP databases, we offer them through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Getting started only takes a click of a button.
Here's how to begin:
Need help? Check our BigQuery integration guide.
Teams across security, data engineering, growth, and analytics are using IPinfo data in BigQuery for far more than basic lookups. Below are the most common patterns we see in production.
Log enrichment & fraud/risk detection. The on‑ramp for many users: export logs from Cloud Logging to BigQuery, dedupe IPs, enrich with IPinfo Core or Plus, then join back. This surfaces VPN/proxy/hosting traffic, geo anomalies, and abuse spikes in minutes.
Reusable enriched IP lookup table. Materialize a daily table of unique IPs enriched from Core or Plus, then join other fact tables (auth, product events, billing) as needed. Centralizes IP context and avoids repeated UDF calls.
Geo aggregation & traffic analytics. Roll up usage by country/region/city to guide expansion, localization, or network planning. Easy to dashboard in Looker or Data Studio.
Security posture & threat surface mapping. Group inbound traffic by ASN or hosting class (cloud vs. consumer ISP) to understand exposure and tune firewall / WAF policy.
Anomalous access & abuse hunting. Blend privacy flags (anonymous, hosting, satellite, mobile) with auth failures, rate limits, or payment attempts to detect botting, scraping, or account takeover signals.
Regional feature controls & licensing. Use country/region enrichment to drive entitlement tables that downstream services read for content availability, tax logic, or regulatory gating.
Marketing & growth segmentation. Append geo and network context to attribution data to compare campaign performance by market, mobile vs. fixed, or privacy posture (VPN/anonymous as a cohort).
ML feature engineering. Export enriched IP fields as model features for fraud scoring, churn prediction, or personalization in Vertex AI / BigQuery ML.
Data clean rooms & partner joins. When sharing PII‑reduced datasets across partners, enrich both sides with common geo/network attributes to enable aggregated analysis without exposing identifiers.
Infrastructure & cost observability + compliance reporting. Correlate egress, latency, and service usage with user geography and network class; snapshot geo distribution of access for audits and regulatory reporting.
As the only IP data provider with native BigQuery integration through Google Cloud Marketplace, we understand the unique needs of BigQuery users. Whether you're defending against fraud, powering personalization, or ensuring compliance, you now have instant access to the IP intelligence you need, right where your data lives.
Ready to get started? To explore the full range of IPinfo datasets on GCP, visit our website to learn more, compare datasets, and contact our team.
Google Cloud is a trademark of Google LLC.
As the product marketing manager, Fernanda helps customers better understand how IPinfo products can serve their needs.