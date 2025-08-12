2 days ago by Fernanda Donnini 6 min read

IP Data, Engineered for Google Cloud: IPinfo Expands Presence with New Datasets for BigQuery

IPinfo has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud Platform, giving BigQuery users instant access to IP intelligence directly within their cloud workflows. With new dataset listings for IPinfo Lite, IPinfo Core, Plus, and Custom datasets — now available in both US‑multi and EU‑multi regions — developers and analysts can enhance their data pipelines with complete IP context, all without leaving the GCP ecosystem.

Why This Matters

Whether you're trying to flag suspicious activity, personalize content, or analyze traffic patterns, IP data is often a missing link. But integrating third-party enrichment sources can be a pain: external APIs, ETL pipelines, freshness issues, and storage overhead all slow you down.

IPinfo’s BigQuery-native datasets solve that.

  • Accelerated time-to-insight: Enrich hundreds of millions of rows in seconds using engineered UDFs built for BigQuery performance.
  • No operational lift: “Zero-copy” secure shares mean there’s no data ingestion, storage, or syncing to worry about.
  • Simple procurement: All datasets are available via Google Cloud Marketplace, with integrated billing and region-bound options for compliance.

The result? Your data stays in your data warehouse and moves from raw logs to enriched insights with almost no friction.

From a Single Dataset to a Full Portfolio

Last year, we launched our first dataset on Google Cloud Marketplace: IP to Country and ASN data, available as a secure share via BigQuery. It gave users a simple, no-code way to enrich IP addresses with location and network ownership. 

That same dataset is now available as IPinfo Lite, and it’s joined by two new production-ready datasets: IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus, as well as Custom Datasets that we tailor on request for specific data needs, regions, or refresh cadences. Together, these options provide developers with far greater depth and flexibility to enrich IP addresses found in web traffic logs, security events, analytics tables, and any other workload that lands in BigQuery, and to act on that context in place.

Inside the Integration: A Closer Look

IPinfo’s datasets are delivered as secure shares in BigQuery, which means there’s no need to download, ingest, or sync anything. Once you subscribe via Google Cloud Marketplace, the data is immediately accessible in your BigQuery project.

No API keys. No external calls. Just fast enrichment of your IPs with city-level geolocation, ASN data, anonymizer flags, and more.

Just like our Cloud Data Push and Snowflake datasets, we keep your GCP IP datasets in your BigQuery environment up to date with regular updates, as per your subscription. IPinfo Lite refreshes daily in BigQuery. IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus refresh monthly by default. Need fresher data (daily or weekly) or additional fields? Our Custom Data Solutions team can deliver a dedicated dataset on the cadence and in the region you specify.

Quick Demo: Using the Lite UDF

Each dataset comes with a built-in User-Defined Function (UDF) that makes it easy to look up IPs and return enriched data inline in your queries. The UDF name matches the dataset and provides fast, in-warehouse enrichment. It lives in the dataset’s Routines and no custom code is needed to start using it.

Below is a short demo showing a Lite lookup in the BigQuery console:

Example – return full Lite record:

SELECT
    ip,
    ipinfo_lite.lite(ip) AS lite
FROM
    ipinfo_lite.ip_sample;

Example – select just the fields you need:

SELECT
    ip,
    ipinfo_lite.lite(ip).country AS country,
FROM
    ipinfo_lite.ip_sample;

Tip: For large log tables, enrich distinct IPs first, then join back (see Cost & Performance Best Practices below). For a step‑by‑step guide to enriching exported Cloud Logging data, see the IPinfo GCP developer docs.

Cost & Performance Best Practices (BigQuery)

BigQuery bills primarily on bytes processed (query execution) and storage. IP enrichment is light compared with raw log volume if you shape queries well. Here’s what we recommend to control spend while keeping performance high:

  • Enrich distinct IPs first. Pull SELECT DISTINCT ip from your log sources, enrich once, then join back. Dramatically cuts repeated UDF calls.
  • Filter early. Restrict to date partitions, relevant log types, or specific services before enriching.
  • Select only the fields you need. The lookup returns a single structured record (BigQuery STRUCT) with many nested fields. Project just the fields you care about like country, asn.name, or the privacy flags needed for a rule to keep queries fast and inexpensive.
  • Use dry runs / query validator. Preview bytes scanned before running large jobs.
  • Materialize an IP dimension table. Schedule a job that enriches new IPs (incremental) and reuse it across teams.
  • Cache in downstream tables where it helps. If the same IPs are hit repeatedly in dashboards, store enriched results.
  • Test at small scale. Run with LIMIT or sample days first; scale once outputs look right.

Following these patterns is the single biggest factor in keeping enrichment fast and cost‑efficient.

What Kind of Data Does Each Dataset Offer?

IPinfo Lite (Start Here)

Our free IPinfo Lite dataset introduces the concept of IP enrichment in BigQuery. It delivers accurate country and ASN data for both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, refreshing daily. Because it’s lightweight and self‑serve through BigQuery Analytics Hub, Lite is the easiest way to try IPinfo data, validate your enrichment pattern, and confirm field mappings before scaling to richer datasets.

Once you’re comfortable enriching IPs in BigQuery, you can layer on deeper intelligence with our premium datasets available through Google Cloud Marketplace:

From Click to Query in Minutes

We offer our IPinfo Lite database through the Google Cloud Analytics Hub platform, but for our premium databases like IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, and any custom IP databases, we offer them through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Getting started only takes a click of a button.

Here's how to begin:

  1. IPinfo Lite (US/EU): Daily‑refreshed country & ASN data. Access directly through BigQuery Analytics Hub — no fees or credit card required.
  2. IPinfo Core (US/EU): Subscribe via Google Cloud Marketplace to enrich IPs with city-level accuracy, VPN/proxy/hosting flags, and carrier info. Subscribe for monthly refresh or talk to sales for custom schedules.
  3. IPinfo Plus (US/EU): Subscribe and receive all IPinfo Core signals and more IP data including anonymizing service identification, accuracy radius and location/ASN last change timestamp. Subscribe for monthly refresh or talk to sales for custom schedules. 
  4. Custom Datasets (Any region): Contact us to configure a custom dataset to meet your needs.

Need help? Check our BigQuery integration guide.

How Developers Are Using IPinfo Data in BigQuery

Teams across security, data engineering, growth, and analytics are using IPinfo data in BigQuery for far more than basic lookups. Below are the most common patterns we see in production.

Log enrichment & fraud/risk detection. The on‑ramp for many users: export logs from Cloud Logging to BigQuery, dedupe IPs, enrich with IPinfo Core or Plus, then join back. This surfaces VPN/proxy/hosting traffic, geo anomalies, and abuse spikes in minutes.

Reusable enriched IP lookup table. Materialize a daily table of unique IPs enriched from Core or Plus, then join other fact tables (auth, product events, billing) as needed. Centralizes IP context and avoids repeated UDF calls.

Geo aggregation & traffic analytics. Roll up usage by country/region/city to guide expansion, localization, or network planning. Easy to dashboard in Looker or Data Studio.

Security posture & threat surface mapping. Group inbound traffic by ASN or hosting class (cloud vs. consumer ISP) to understand exposure and tune firewall / WAF policy.

Anomalous access & abuse hunting. Blend privacy flags (anonymous, hosting, satellite, mobile) with auth failures, rate limits, or payment attempts to detect botting, scraping, or account takeover signals.

Regional feature controls & licensing. Use country/region enrichment to drive entitlement tables that downstream services read for content availability, tax logic, or regulatory gating.

Marketing & growth segmentation. Append geo and network context to attribution data to compare campaign performance by market, mobile vs. fixed, or privacy posture (VPN/anonymous as a cohort).

ML feature engineering. Export enriched IP fields as model features for fraud scoring, churn prediction, or personalization in Vertex AI / BigQuery ML.

Data clean rooms & partner joins. When sharing PII‑reduced datasets across partners, enrich both sides with common geo/network attributes to enable aggregated analysis without exposing identifiers.

Infrastructure & cost observability + compliance reporting. Correlate egress, latency, and service usage with user geography and network class; snapshot geo distribution of access for audits and regulatory reporting.

Bring IP Intelligence to Where Your Data Lives

As the only IP data provider with native BigQuery integration through Google Cloud Marketplace, we understand the unique needs of BigQuery users. Whether you're defending against fraud, powering personalization, or ensuring compliance, you now have instant access to the IP intelligence you need, right where your data lives.

Ready to get started? To explore the full range of IPinfo datasets on GCP, visit our website to learn more, compare datasets, and contact our team.

Google Cloud is a trademark of Google LLC.

