IPinfo Expands Presence with New Datasets for BigQuery

IPinfo has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud Platform, giving BigQuery users instant access to IP intelligence directly within their cloud workflows. With new dataset listings for IPinfo Lite, IPinfo Core, Plus, and Custom datasets — now available in both US‑multi and EU‑multi regions — developers and analysts can enhance their data pipelines with complete IP context, all without leaving the GCP ecosystem.

Why This Matters

Whether you're trying to flag suspicious activity, personalize content, or analyze traffic patterns, IP data is often a missing link. But integrating third-party enrichment sources can be a pain: external APIs, ETL pipelines, freshness issues, and storage overhead all slow you down.

IPinfo’s BigQuery-native datasets solve that.

Accelerated time-to-insight : Enrich hundreds of millions of rows in seconds using engineered UDFs built for BigQuery performance.

: Enrich hundreds of millions of rows in seconds using engineered UDFs built for BigQuery performance. No operational lift : “Zero-copy” secure shares mean there’s no data ingestion, storage, or syncing to worry about.

: “Zero-copy” secure shares mean there’s no data ingestion, storage, or syncing to worry about. Simple procurement: All datasets are available via Google Cloud Marketplace, with integrated billing and region-bound options for compliance.

The result? Your data stays in your data warehouse and moves from raw logs to enriched insights with almost no friction.

From a Single Dataset to a Full Portfolio

Last year, we launched our first dataset on Google Cloud Marketplace: IP to Country and ASN data, available as a secure share via BigQuery. It gave users a simple, no-code way to enrich IP addresses with location and network ownership.

That same dataset is now available as IPinfo Lite , and it’s joined by two new production-ready datasets: IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus , as well as Custom Datasets that we tailor on request for specific data needs, regions, or refresh cadences. Together, these options provide developers with far greater depth and flexibility to enrich IP addresses found in web traffic logs, security events, analytics tables, and any other workload that lands in BigQuery, and to act on that context in place.

Inside the Integration: A Closer Look

IPinfo’s datasets are delivered as secure shares in BigQuery, which means there’s no need to download, ingest, or sync anything. Once you subscribe via Google Cloud Marketplace, the data is immediately accessible in your BigQuery project.

No API keys. No external calls. Just fast enrichment of your IPs with city-level geolocation, ASN data, anonymizer flags, and more.

Just like our Cloud Data Push and Snowflake datasets , we keep your GCP IP datasets in your BigQuery environment up to date with regular updates, as per your subscription. IPinfo Lite refreshes daily in BigQuery. IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus refresh monthly by default. Need fresher data (daily or weekly) or additional fields? Our Custom Data Solutions team can deliver a dedicated dataset on the cadence and in the region you specify.

Quick Demo: Using the Lite UDF

Each dataset comes with a built-in User-Defined Function (UDF) that makes it easy to look up IPs and return enriched data inline in your queries. The UDF name matches the dataset and provides fast, in-warehouse enrichment. It lives in the dataset’s Routines and no custom code is needed to start using it.

Below is a short demo showing a Lite lookup in the BigQuery console:

Example – return full Lite record: