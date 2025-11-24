Residential Proxy Coverage Grows 250% Since Launch, Now Includes Datacenter IPs

Since launching our residential proxy detection data in January 2025, our coverage has grown from 20 million to over 100 million unique IP addresses. That means stronger detection of fraudulent traffic, verification of ad impressions, and protection of content.

We’ve also added datacenter proxy coverage, giving you deeper visibility into the types of proxies providers are offering.

For businesses relying on accurate traffic analysis and fraud prevention, this expansion translates directly into fewer false negatives and better protection against sophisticated proxies.

Understanding Different Time Windows

IPinfo offers proxy data through different time windows to match your use case and performance requirements:

7-day dataset ( API or files) : Available through our API for real-time lookups, optimized for speed and freshness

: Available through our API for real-time lookups, optimized for speed and freshness 30-day dataset ( downloadable files ) : Broader coverage for batch processing and analysis

: Broader coverage for batch processing and analysis 90-day dataset ( downloadable files ): Maximum coverage for comprehensive historical analysis and research

Each dataset includes two critical fields that help you assess proxy IP confidence:

Last day seen : Indicates how recently the IP was observed as a proxy exit node, helping you prioritize the most active threats

: Indicates how recently the IP was observed as a proxy exit node, helping you prioritize the most active threats Percentage days seen: Shows how frequently an IP appears as a proxy over the time window, distinguishing persistent proxy infrastructure from occasional or rotating IPs

Growth across all time windows since January 2025:

90-day dataset: 45M → 105M unique IPs (133% increase)

30-day dataset: 20M → 70M unique IPs (250% increase)

7-day dataset: 8.5M → 28M unique IPs (229% increase)

This means whether you're performing real-time API lookups or batch analysis on downloaded datasets, your proxy detection coverage has more than doubled across all time horizons.

Introducing Datacenter Proxy Coverage

We're also adding datacenter proxy IPs to our residential proxy detection data. This is distinct from our existing hosting detection tag, available on IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus, which identifies general datacenter and cloud infrastructure. The new datacenter proxy coverage specifically identifies IPs that proxy service providers actively use as exit nodes for their datacenter proxy products.

New Datacenter Suffix

Many residential proxy providers, including BrightData, Oxylabs, and others, also offer datacenter proxy services alongside their residential and mobile proxy offerings. While we've been collecting this data, we're now making it explicitly available to customers through a new service name suffix: _datacenter.

Our initial release includes approximately 700,000 datacenter proxy IPs from 5 providers, with plans to expand coverage as we validate and refine this new category.

Our Methodology Remains Unchanged

IPinfo's approach to proxy detection is straightforward and verification-based: we connect directly to proxy providers and collect their exit IP addresses. This methodology ensures:

Accuracy : We identify the actual IPs being used by proxy services, not estimates or predictions

: We identify the actual IPs being used by proxy services, not estimates or predictions Freshness : Our dataset updates reflect real-time changes in proxy infrastructure

: Our dataset updates reflect real-time changes in proxy infrastructure Context: We add proxy types, service identification, persistence and recency on every IP so you can make informed decisions

Unlike approaches that rely on behavioral heuristics or unverified accuracy percentages, our direct provider connection methodology provides concrete, verifiable proxy intelligence.

Why This Matters for Your Business

As proxy services proliferate and become more sophisticated, having comprehensive, accurate proxy detection data becomes increasingly critical for:

Fraud prevention : Identifying traffic that may be masking its true origin

: Identifying traffic that may be masking its true origin Ad verification : Ensuring ad impressions come from real users

: Ensuring ad impressions come from real users Content protection : Enforcing geographic restrictions and licensing agreements

: Enforcing geographic restrictions and licensing agreements Analytics accuracy : Understanding your true user base without proxy distortion

: Understanding your true user base without proxy distortion Compliance: Meeting requirements for geographic or identity verification

The expansion to 100M+ IPs, plus three proxy types covered, means you’re better equipped to handle the proxy landscape, experience fewer false negatives, and get more reliable detection.

Looking Ahead

We continue to expand our proxy provider coverage and refine our detection capabilities. The addition of datacenter proxy identification, combined with our existing residential and mobile proxy coverage, provides one of the most comprehensive proxy intelligence datasets available.

For customers using IPinfo's proxy detection data, the expanded coverage means:

More accurate identification of proxy traffic across all major proxy types

Better visibility into traffic quality and authenticity

Improved ability to differentiate between proxy categories based on service name suffixes

The growth from 20M to 100M+ residential proxy IPs in less than a year demonstrates both the scale of the modern proxy ecosystem and IPinfo's commitment to maintaining the most current and comprehensive proxy intelligence available.