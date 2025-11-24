Residential Proxy Coverage Grows 250% Since Launch, Now Includes Datacenter IPs

Since launching our residential proxy detection data in January 2025, our coverage has grown from 20 million to over 100 million unique IP addresses. That means stronger detection of fraudulent traffic, verification of ad impressions, and protection of content.
We’ve also added datacenter proxy coverage, giving you deeper visibility into the types of proxies providers are offering.
For businesses relying on accurate traffic analysis and fraud prevention, this expansion translates directly into fewer false negatives and better protection against sophisticated proxies.
IPinfo offers proxy data through different time windows to match your use case and performance requirements:
Each dataset includes two critical fields that help you assess proxy IP confidence:
Growth across all time windows since January 2025:
This means whether you're performing real-time API lookups or batch analysis on downloaded datasets, your proxy detection coverage has more than doubled across all time horizons.
We're also adding datacenter proxy IPs to our residential proxy detection data. This is distinct from our existing hosting detection tag, available on IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus, which identifies general datacenter and cloud infrastructure. The new datacenter proxy coverage specifically identifies IPs that proxy service providers actively use as exit nodes for their datacenter proxy products.
Many residential proxy providers, including BrightData, Oxylabs, and others, also offer datacenter proxy services alongside their residential and mobile proxy offerings. While we've been collecting this data, we're now making it explicitly available to customers through a new service name suffix: _datacenter.
Our initial release includes approximately 700,000 datacenter proxy IPs from 5 providers, with plans to expand coverage as we validate and refine this new category.
IPinfo's approach to proxy detection is straightforward and verification-based: we connect directly to proxy providers and collect their exit IP addresses. This methodology ensures:
Unlike approaches that rely on behavioral heuristics or unverified accuracy percentages, our direct provider connection methodology provides concrete, verifiable proxy intelligence.
As proxy services proliferate and become more sophisticated, having comprehensive, accurate proxy detection data becomes increasingly critical for:
The expansion to 100M+ IPs, plus three proxy types covered, means you’re better equipped to handle the proxy landscape, experience fewer false negatives, and get more reliable detection.
We continue to expand our proxy provider coverage and refine our detection capabilities. The addition of datacenter proxy identification, combined with our existing residential and mobile proxy coverage, provides one of the most comprehensive proxy intelligence datasets available.
For customers using IPinfo's proxy detection data, the expanded coverage means:
The growth from 20M to 100M+ residential proxy IPs in less than a year demonstrates both the scale of the modern proxy ecosystem and IPinfo's commitment to maintaining the most current and comprehensive proxy intelligence available.
As the product marketing manager, Fernanda helps customers better understand how IPinfo products can serve their needs.