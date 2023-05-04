7 months ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read IPinfo announces the first IP data enrichment on Google Cloud Marketplace

We have exciting news to share! Today we launched our Free IP Dataset on Google Cloud Platform. We’re the first IP address data provider to offer datasets on Google Cloud Marketplace , filling a significant data enrichment gap for users on this platform.

What to expect from the free IP data in the Marketplace

IPinfo’s IP to Country and ASN data enables organizations to drive innovation by combining these insights with GCP services and thousands of unique datasets provided by Google, commercial data providers, or other partners. With this data, subscribers can also expect an increased return on investment for data initiatives such as machine learning models, secure data exchanges within organizations, and other analytics workflows.

Free IP data available on Google Cloud Marketplace saves significant time and improves interoperability for teams and organizations as they publish or subscribe to shared datasets in a secure and privacy-safe environment. An IP query user function is packaged with the data to further optimize IP enrichment processes by providing an easy way to contextualize IP addresses at scale.

How industries can streamline enrichment with free IP data

The free IP to Country and ASN data is easily accessible on Google Cloud Marketplace and is used across many key enrichment use cases, including:

Advertising and Marketing: IP geolocation and ASN insights improve the ROI on advertising initiatives such as ad fraud mitigation, audience segmentation, campaign analytics, and B2B targeting by revealing companies, domains, and geolocation.

IP geolocation and ASN insights improve the ROI on advertising initiatives such as ad fraud mitigation, audience segmentation, campaign analytics, and B2B targeting by revealing companies, domains, and geolocation. Strengthening Cyber Security Posture: IP geolocation and ASN intelligence optimize many security controls including network monitoring, Identity and Access Management, and threat detection and response.

IP geolocation and ASN intelligence optimize many security controls including network monitoring, Identity and Access Management, and threat detection and response. Fraud Mitigation: Enriched IP geolocation and ASN intelligence improve fraud detection models by highlighting non-human entities and the true location of an IP, mitigating the impact of ad fraud, financial fraud, and many other online scams.

IPinfo’s accurate IP data improves efficiency by allowing data analytics teams to publish or subscribe to shared datasets in a secure, privacy-safe environment.

What this means for cybersecurity users

Through the Google Cloud Marketplace, IPinfo’s data can now be used in BigQuery for various log enrichment capabilities.

Security teams can easily and securely stream log data processing using BigQuery. IP to Country and ASN data enables organizations to gain critical threat intelligence insights and develop custom Security policies in Cloud Armour. Organizations can also view easy website analytics and performance reports with this data.

But above all, the free datasets add a new dimension to cybersecurity operations on Google Cloud Platform. Since this IP data retains Enterprise-grade accuracy consistent with our commercial plans, organizations can gather critical context necessary for cybersecurity investigations.