Introducing New IP Tags: Airport & Airplane

​​An executive logs into their company account from IP address 45.248.142.57 . “Conventional” geolocation might resolve that IP to Sydney. Misleading, because the traffic is coming from an aircraft at 35,000 feet, and the city‑level placement doesn’t apply.

Today we’re unveiling two new IP intelligence tags — airport and airplane — now in private beta . They add critical context to IP addresses, helping you understand not just where an IP resolves geographically, but the actual circumstances behind the connection.

Want a sneak peek? Explore live examples on our public tag explorer: Airport and Airplane .

At IPinfo, we’re constantly challenging ourselves to improve the way we collect and interpret data. These tags are the latest step, boosting not just accuracy, but also the context that surrounds every IP.

Airport identifies IP ranges used on airport premises — primarily terminal public Wi-Fi.

identifies IP ranges used — primarily terminal public Wi-Fi. Airplane identifies IP ranges used in flight, capturing onboard connectivity patterns often tied to satellite‑backed networks.

Both tags are location‑aware, but more importantly, context‑aware.

How We Built It

We combine multiple evidence streams before assigning a tag:

Aggregated device connectivity and sensor data

SSID/BSSID patterns

Provider and ASN signals

Geospatial analysis

Each tag is applied only when multiple layers of corroboration are present. A single noisy signal isn’t enough — we prioritize precision over coverage.

What We’re Seeing So Far

Our early tagging results are promising, and we’re continuing to expand coverage. The table below summarizes current metrics for airport and airplane tags in our private beta.