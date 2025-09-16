Introducing a New IP Tag: Hotel

An executive connects to the Moxy Seattle Downtown hotel Wi-Fi, their IP address: 50.235.182.176 . From there, every service they touch gets it wrong.

A food delivery app treats them like a Seattle local, pushing lunch specials for next Sunday. A rideshare app defaults to local-mode suggestions, skipping airport-transfer options and first-time wayfinding prompts. Their company's VPN triggers security alerts for "unusual location," despite this being their third business trip this month. Streaming quality drops as the adaptive bitrate responds to the congestion and latency of shared hotel Wi-Fi.

That single IP, shared by hundreds of guests, only says “Seattle.” What matters is the context: a hotel guest on a business trip, likely needing dinner tonight, a ride tomorrow morning, and stable bandwidth for a video call.

Today we're unveiling Hotel, our latest contextual IP tag, now in private beta. It identifies when traffic flows through hotel and hospitality networks, transforming how you understand and respond to these connections.

Want to explore it yourself? Check out live examples on our public tag explorer .

The Hidden World of Hotel Networks

Every day, millions of business travelers, tourists, and conference attendees connect through hotel Wi-Fi. These aren't just "IPs in cities," they're shared gateway environments where many devices sit behind the same public IP:

that intercept initial traffic Shared gateways pooling dozens or hundreds of guests behind a single IP

pooling dozens or hundreds of guests behind a single IP Venue-managed networks with enterprise gear and centralized providers

with enterprise gear and centralized providers Transient populations cycling through every 24-72 hours

Yet most IP intelligence treats these exactly like any other connection. That blind spot impacts everything from fraud detection to ad targeting to product experiences.

What This Tag Does

Hotel identifies IP ranges associated with hotel premises, primarily guest Wi-Fi and venue networks. It's both location-aware and context-aware, telling you not just where an IP resolves, but how that connection is being made.

Think of it as the difference between knowing someone is in the United Arab Emirates versus knowing they're on the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, behind a captive portal, sharing bandwidth with 700+ other devices.

How We Built It

Like our Airport and Airplane tags , Hotel emerges only when multiple independent signals align:

SSID/BSSID patterns associated with hospitality brands and venue networks

associated with hospitality brands and venue networks Geospatial corroboration with hotel footprints and venue boundaries

with hotel footprints and venue boundaries Provider/ASN signals typical of enterprise hospitality deployments

typical of enterprise hospitality deployments Device observations consistent with guest Wi-Fi behavior patterns

No single signal triggers the tag. When your device connects to "Hilton_Honors" in Dubai, we don't just trust the SSID, we verify the location, check the infrastructure fingerprints, analyze the provider, and confirm the activity patterns all make sense. Precision beats coverage.

Coverage Snapshot (Private Beta)*