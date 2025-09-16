Introducing a New IP Tag: Hotel

An executive connects to the Moxy Seattle Downtown hotel Wi-Fi, their IP address: 50.235.182.176. From there, every service they touch gets it wrong.
A food delivery app treats them like a Seattle local, pushing lunch specials for next Sunday. A rideshare app defaults to local-mode suggestions, skipping airport-transfer options and first-time wayfinding prompts. Their company's VPN triggers security alerts for "unusual location," despite this being their third business trip this month. Streaming quality drops as the adaptive bitrate responds to the congestion and latency of shared hotel Wi-Fi.
That single IP, shared by hundreds of guests, only says “Seattle.” What matters is the context: a hotel guest on a business trip, likely needing dinner tonight, a ride tomorrow morning, and stable bandwidth for a video call.
Today we're unveiling Hotel, our latest contextual IP tag, now in private beta. It identifies when traffic flows through hotel and hospitality networks, transforming how you understand and respond to these connections.
Want to explore it yourself? Check out live examples on our public tag explorer.
Every day, millions of business travelers, tourists, and conference attendees connect through hotel Wi-Fi. These aren't just "IPs in cities," they're shared gateway environments where many devices sit behind the same public IP:
Yet most IP intelligence treats these exactly like any other connection. That blind spot impacts everything from fraud detection to ad targeting to product experiences.
Hotel identifies IP ranges associated with hotel premises, primarily guest Wi-Fi and venue networks. It's both location-aware and context-aware, telling you not just where an IP resolves, but how that connection is being made.
Think of it as the difference between knowing someone is in the United Arab Emirates versus knowing they're on the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, behind a captive portal, sharing bandwidth with 700+ other devices.
Like our Airport and Airplane tags, Hotel emerges only when multiple independent signals align:
No single signal triggers the tag. When your device connects to "Hilton_Honors" in Dubai, we don't just trust the SSID, we verify the location, check the infrastructure fingerprints, analyze the provider, and confirm the activity patterns all make sense. Precision beats coverage.
*September 2025
Transform targeting and measurement with hotel context:
Stop treating hotel connections like regular traffic. When you see the Hotel tag:
Design smarter experiences for hotel connections:
See hospitality networks for what they really are:
Global hotel occupancy is approaching pre-2020 peaks. Business travel is resurging. Digital nomadism has normalized working from hospitality venues. According to recent data, global hotel demand reached a staggering 4.8 billion room nights through November 2024. Global hotel performance remains resilient. That's billions of sessions flowing through venue networks that deserve specialized handling.
This isn't edge-case detection. It's recognizing a massive, distinct category of internet traffic that's been hiding in plain sight.
Hotel joins Airport and Airplane as part of our broader mission: making IP intelligence contextual, not just geographical. Because knowing the infrastructure and context behind an IP address matters as much as knowing its location.
Hotel is available now in private beta, with coverage expanding daily as our detection improves. It's the latest addition to IPinfo's contextual intelligence system, joining our other tags, including Airport, Airplane, Satellite, and more at ipinfo.io/tags.
Ready to add Hotel IP intelligence to your stack? Contact us to join the early access program. We'd love to learn about your use case and hear your feedback as we continue to improve the tag.
The internet isn't flat. Your IP intelligence shouldn't be either.
