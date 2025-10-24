Never Lose Track of an IP Address Again: Introducing Starred IPs and Lookup History

We’re making it even easier to explore and organize IP data inside your IPinfo dashboard. You can now star IPs to save them for later and automatically view your lookup history anytime you’re logged in. Whether you’re investigating IP behavior, monitoring network ranges, or simply exploring global connectivity, this update helps you keep your insights right where you need them.
Have you ever looked up an IP address, found something interesting, and wished you could bookmark it for later? Now you can.
Every time you look up an IP on IPinfo, you’ll see a star icon at the top of the page. Click it to “star” that IP, and it’ll be instantly added to your Starred IPs list.
You can use this feature to:
Starred IPs are available across all lookup interfaces:
A filled star means the IP is saved; an empty star means it’s not. Click once to star, click again to unstar.
Whether you’re monitoring suspicious IPs, tracking CDN endpoints, or just curious, starred IPs give you instant access to the addresses that matter most.
All your starred IPs are collected in https://ipinfo.io/dashboard/starred
This page displays:
Your starred IPs persist across sessions, allowing you to build a lasting collection of important addresses over time.
Every IP address you search for in IPinfo is now automatically tracked (when you’re logged in). Your recent lookup history (up to 50 entries) gives you a quick way to revisit your latest investigations, retrace your recent research steps, or find that IP or ASN you looked at earlier today.
Your complete lookup history is available here: https://ipinfo.io/dashboard/lookup/history
This page shows your 50 most recent lookups, including:
Entries are displayed in reverse chronological order (newest first), making it easy to retrace your recent work or quickly find an IP you looked up in your last session. Think of it as your "recently viewed" list, perfect for those moments when you need to double-check something you just looked up or retrace your steps through an investigation.
History only keeps your 50 most recent lookups and older entries automatically drop off as you search for new IPs. If there's an IP you want to keep for later, click the star icon to save it permanently to your Starred IPs list.
Both features are available to all IPinfo users, all you need is a free account. If you don’t have one yet, sign up in under a minute at ipinfo.io/signup.
Once logged in:
Note: These features only work when you’re logged into your IPinfo account. Be sure to sign in before starting your lookup sessions to ensure your history is tracked and your starred IPs are saved.
This is just the start. We're continuing to improve the dashboard and lookup experience - stay tuned for more updates.
As the product marketing manager, Fernanda helps customers better understand how IPinfo products can serve their needs.