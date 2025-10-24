Never Lose Track of an IP Address Again: Introducing Starred IPs and Lookup History

We’re making it even easier to explore and organize IP data inside your IPinfo dashboard. You can now star IPs to save them for later and automatically view your lookup history anytime you’re logged in. Whether you’re investigating IP behavior, monitoring network ranges, or simply exploring global connectivity, this update helps you keep your insights right where you need them.

Star and Save Important IPs

Have you ever looked up an IP address, found something interesting, and wished you could bookmark it for later? Now you can.

Every time you look up an IP on IPinfo, you’ll see a star icon at the top of the page. Click it to “star” that IP, and it’ll be instantly added to your Starred IPs list.

You can use this feature to:

Keep a reference list of important IPs for ongoing projects.

Track interesting addresses you’ve come across during research.

Build your own mini “watchlist” without needing external spreadsheets or bookmarks.

Starred IPs are available across all lookup interfaces:

From any IP lookup page : After searching for an IP, click the star icon next to the IP address.

After searching for an IP, click the star icon next to the IP address. From the search bar (available on all website pages top navigation area): Your recent searches appear in a dropdown. Star any IP directly from there.

Your recent searches appear in a dropdown. Star any IP directly from there. From the API search page : Star IPs you discover through API exploration.

A filled star means the IP is saved; an empty star means it’s not. Click once to star, click again to unstar.

Whether you’re monitoring suspicious IPs, tracking CDN endpoints, or just curious, starred IPs give you instant access to the addresses that matter most.

Accessing Your Starred IPs

All your starred IPs are collected in https://ipinfo.io/dashboard/starred

This page displays:

The IP address

The associated organization or company

Geographic location

Quick access to full details

Your starred IPs persist across sessions, allowing you to build a lasting collection of important addresses over time.

Recent Lookup History

Every IP address you search for in IPinfo is now automatically tracked (when you’re logged in). Your recent lookup history (up to 50 entries) gives you a quick way to revisit your latest investigations, retrace your recent research steps, or find that IP or ASN you looked at earlier today.

Viewing Your Lookup History

Your complete lookup history is available here: https://ipinfo.io/dashboard/lookup/history

This page shows your 50 most recent lookups, including:

IP or ASN you’ve looked up

The associated organization

Geographic location

Timestamp of your last view

Option to star IPs directly from your history

Entries are displayed in reverse chronological order (newest first), making it easy to retrace your recent work or quickly find an IP you looked up in your last session. Think of it as your "recently viewed" list, perfect for those moments when you need to double-check something you just looked up or retrace your steps through an investigation.

History only keeps your 50 most recent lookups and older entries automatically drop off as you search for new IPs. If there's an IP you want to keep for later, click the star icon to save it permanently to your Starred IPs list.

Getting Started

Both features are available to all IPinfo users, all you need is a free account. If you don’t have one yet, sign up in under a minute at ipinfo.io/signup .

Once logged in:

Search for any IP address. Click the star icon to save it. Access your starred IPs on the Starred IPs page. Review your complete lookup history on the History page.

Note: These features only work when you’re logged into your IPinfo account. Be sure to sign in before starting your lookup sessions to ensure your history is tracked and your starred IPs are saved.

What’s Next

This is just the start. We're continuing to improve the dashboard and lookup experience - stay tuned for more updates.