New on Snowflake Marketplace: Anti-Fraud IP Data for FinTech

Fighting fraud just got easier for FinTech teams. Our newest Snowflake Marketplace listing delivers IPinfo’s high-fidelity fraud signals, now optimized for the financial services sector.

This digital fraud prevention listing includes:

IPinfo Plus

Advanced IP intelligence for detecting anonymized traffic and assessing location trust

Anonymization Flags : Identify traffic masked by VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or relays → Fields: is_vpn, is_proxy, is_tor, is_relay

: Identify traffic masked by VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or relays → Fields: is_vpn, is_proxy, is_tor, is_relay Service Provider Attribution : Know which privacy service is in use for policy decisions → Field: privacy.name (e.g., NordVPN, Mysterium, Tor)

: Know which privacy service is in use for policy decisions → Field: privacy.name (e.g., NordVPN, Mysterium, Tor) Location Confidence Signals : Measure the precision and freshness of the geolocation → Fields: geo.radius (e.g., 10km), geo.last_changed (e.g., 2025-11-20)

: Measure the precision and freshness of the geolocation → Fields: geo.radius (e.g., 10km), geo.last_changed (e.g., 2025-11-20) Connection Type Identification: Distinguish types of IPs for routing or risk modeling → Fields: mobile_name, is_mobile,is_hosting,is_anycast,is_satellite

Residential Proxy Detection

Purpose-built dataset for flagging proxy-based automation and abuse

Temporal Behavior Tracking : Detect recently active or frequently rotated proxies → Fields: last_seen, percent_days_seen

: Detect recently active or frequently rotated proxies → Fields: last_seen, percent_days_seen Proxy Network Attribution : Identify which residential proxy network an IP belongs to → Field: service

: Identify which residential proxy network an IP belongs to → Field: service Infrastructure Classification: Tags traffic from mobile gateways or datacenters using naming suffixes → Format: provider_mobile, provider_datacenter (e.g., soax_mobile)

Fintech fraud prevention has never been more urgent, but generic IP data won’t cut it. This listing is designed for platforms battling sophisticated fraud using IP signals to power decisioning, rate-limiting, and access control. And it’s available now for a 30-day free trial.

