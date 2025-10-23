Intern Research: Understanding the Behavior and Categorization of Personal Autonomous Systems

Country Code % in BGP Tools Personal ASes Raw Count DE 18.90% 251 US 9.52% 126 GB 8.99% 119 CN 8.23% 109 FR 6.50% 86 NL 4.53% 60 TW 2.79% 37 CH 2.57% 34 PL 2.34% 31 TR 2.27% 30

Germany leads at 19% of all personal ASes, followed by the United States (9.5%) and the United Kingdom (9%). Overall, the distribution shows that personal ASes are spread globally but more common in Europe (or RIPE regions). Regional Internet Registry Distribution Nearly 92% of personal ASes originate from RIPE regions (Europe, Middle East, and parts of Central Asia):

WHOIS Dataset % in BGP Tools Personal ASes Raw Count RIPE 91.69% 1,214 ARIN 3.93% 52 APNIC 3.63% 48 JPNIC 0.60% 8 RADB 0.08% 1 LACNIC 0.08% 1

This concentration in RIPE regions aligns with community discussions about policy differences across Regional Internet Registries. A Younger Generation of Networks Personal ASes are notably younger than the broader AS ecosystem. Using the created timestamp from WHOIS records, we found:

Metric Personal ASes All ASes Minimum Age (days) 2 1 Maximum Age (days) 20,324 20,324 Average Age (days) 1,427 4,582.85 Standard Deviation 1,560.88 3,482.78 Median (25%) 503 1,990 Median (50%) 957 3,898 Median (75%) 1,935 6,582

On average, personal ASes are approximately 3.9 years old (median: 2.6 years), compared to 12.5 years for all ASes (median: 10.7 years). This confirms observations from the community that personal AS registration has accelerated in recent years, particularly since 2019, making them a relatively new phenomenon compared to other ASes. IPv6 Enthusiasts Perhaps the most striking characteristic is IPv6 adoption. We analyzed BGP announcements from the same ASes:



IPv4 Announcements IPv6 Announcements BGP Tools Personal ASes 15.75% 82.75% All ASes (same day snapshot) 80.64% 19.36%

While only 19% of all AS announcements are IPv6, personal ASes flip this ratio dramatically: 83% of their announcements are IPv6. This is the complete opposite of the general trend! It's worth noting that from an IPv4 perspective, 67.4% of personal ASes don't appear active in IPv4 at all (i.e., no IPv4 announcements). Within the IPv4-active personal ASes, 64.7% announce at /24 level, which makes sense with current resource allocation or address assignment strategies. This IPv6-centric approach may reflect both the technical interests of individual operators and practical considerations around IPv4 address scarcity. Another consideration is that it's challenging to conduct active measurements when networks are heavily IPv6-focused, as IPv6 measurement remains an open research problem. Classification Challenges Using IPinfo's standard AS classification, we found that most personal ASes don't fit neatly into traditional categories:

AS Type Label % in BGP Tools Personal ASes Raw Count business 53.3% 705 hosting 33.6% 445 isp 12.5% 166 education 0.6% 8