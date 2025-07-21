Day in the Life of an IPinfo Research Intern: Mert

Hi everyone! I'm a fourth-year PhD student at the School of Cybersecurity and Privacy at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia. My research focuses broadly on internet measurement, with a particular emphasis on the challenges of IPv6 scanning and the identification of aliasing behavior in networks. Essentially, understanding how to accurately detect and characterize fully-responsive networks (some of them are very large!).
I was initially interested in data mining during my undergrad, and worked closely with some of the faculty. That early experience made me really curious and motivated me to pursue research more seriously. Later, during my Master’s at the University of Iowa, I took a computer security course, which made me fascinated with the complexities/efforts of securing and deploying modern networks. Eventually, I joined a network security and privacy lab there for more research, which led me deeper into internet measurement studies, and ultimately to my current PhD program at Georgia Tech.
This summer, I was really excited for the opportunity to intern at IPinfo. What really attracted me to IPinfo was the opportunity to work at the intersection of industry and research. IPinfo stands out as one of the companies that not only supports, but actively engages with academic research, which is incredibly motivating for someone like me who’s coming from a research-heavy background. I think that this is a great opportunity to work on problems that can connect academic curiosity and real-world applications.
I’m focused on laying the groundwork for a more accurate and efficient Autonomous System (AS) classifier. The goal is to better understand the behavior and categorization of ASes, whether they belong to hosting providers, ISPs, educational institutions, governments, or other entities (especially focusing on Personal ASes which has not been quite explored systematically in the literature yet).
Here’s a snapshot of what one of my work days looks like for me. Although most of the time I spend time connecting and analyzing different types of data, I focused more on literature, meetings, and experimentation on prior work for this specific day:
One of the most interesting aspects of my internship so far has been learning how to navigate and process large-scale and very complex internet data. The engineers and researchers at IPinfo have very practical approaches to how they handle complex datasets, and I’ve learned a great deal from them about efficiently filtering, validating, and analyzing data at scale.
Another fun (and surprising) discovery has been the fun side of Autonomous Systems. While we often categorize networks into broad/traditional labels, such as hosting, ISPs, education, or government, there’s a lot more character when you look closer. Some AS and organization names are funny, maybe based on some inside jokes, poems — sometimes you might find descriptions in WHOIS records that make you smile!
