ProbeNet Q3 2025 Expansion: Accelerating Global Network Coverage

ProbeNet, IPinfo’s internet measurement platform, achieved significant growth during Q3 2025, deploying 160 new monitoring probes across 65 countries through strategic infrastructure partnerships. This expansion represents a 13.3% increase in our total network infrastructure, with strategic focus on Asia-Pacific and European markets while strengthening our presence in emerging economies.

Q3 expansion brought ProbeNet monitoring capabilities to 54 new cities globally, significantly improving our granularity of coverage. Notable new locations include:

The Q3 expansion added coverage in 12 new countries, bringing ProbeNet's total geographic footprint to 143 countries. The deployment achieved a geographic diversity score of 0.88 (on a 0-1 scale), indicating well-distributed coverage without over-concentration in any single market.

Expanding Frontier Markets : Africa received 10 new probes (6.2%), representing a 17.9% growth rate, the highest continental growth percentage. This includes strategic deployments in Ethiopia, Senegal, and Mozambique, expanding coverage in previously underserved regions.

Americas Growth : North America received 30 new probes (18.8%), with 22 deployed across the United States. South America's 10 new probes (6.2%) focused primarily on Brazil (5 probes) and Chile (4 probes), addressing growing demand in these markets.

European Consolidation : Europe saw the deployment of 52 new probes (32.5%), reinforcing our coverage across both established and emerging markets. Notable expansions occurred in Spain (8 probes), the United Kingdom (8 probes), and Italy (7 probes), with particular emphasis on secondary cities to provide more granular regional coverage.

Asia-Pacific Leadership : The Asia-Pacific region received the largest allocation with 55 new probes (34.4% of Q3 deployments), strengthening our position in the world's fastest-growing digital markets. This included substantial deployments in China (11 probes), India (8 probes), and strategic expansions in Southeast Asia.

Our Q3 expansion demonstrates a balanced approach to global coverage, with significant investments across multiple regions:

Network Performance Impact

The Q3 expansion delivered measurable improvements in network latency across ProbeNet's global infrastructure. Analysis of Round Trip Time (RTT) measurements shows consistent performance gains following the deployment of 160 new probes.

Q3 Performance Improvements:

Comparing end-of-quarter measurements (September 30) against pre-expansion baseline (June 30):

Median RTT (P50) : Decreased from 1.53ms to 1.44ms (-5.6%)

: Decreased from 1.53ms to 1.44ms (-5.6%) 90th Percentile (P90) : Decreased from 13.18ms to 12.11ms (-8.1%)

: Decreased from 13.18ms to 12.11ms (-8.1%) 99th Percentile (P99): Decreased from 39.15ms to 36.82ms (-5.9%)

These latency reductions reflect the strategic geographic placement of new probes, which shortened network paths between measurement points and monitored endpoints. Lower RTT values indicate that ProbeNet's active measurement capabilities are now positioned closer to internet infrastructure globally, improving both measurement accuracy and data freshness.

Impact on Data Quality:

Reduced latency translates directly to improved IP intelligence accuracy. Shorter network paths minimize routing asymmetry effects that can introduce errors in geolocation calculations. The expansion's focus on filling coverage gaps in underserved regions ensures that latency measurements better represent actual network topology rather than being skewed by long-distance routing.

The performance improvements strengthen ProbeNet's ability to verify IP address behavior through active measurement, complementing passive data sources with empirical network observations. This layered approach ensures that IPinfo's geolocation, ASN attribution, and network mapping services reflect measured internet conditions rather than relying solely on registry data.

Strategic Infrastructure Development

Redundancy and Capacity Building

Twenty-three cities now host multiple ProbeNet probes, providing redundancy and increased monitoring capacity in critical markets. This multi-probe strategy ensures reliability, provides load distribution, and enables more comprehensive monitoring across diverse network paths and providers.

IPv6 Readiness

ProbeNet's Q3 expansion demonstrates strong commitment to modern internet protocols, with 58.1% of new probes (93 out of 160) fully IPv6-enabled. This represents a strategic investment in future-proof infrastructure.

Regional IPv6 adoption rates reflect both our strategic partner selection and local infrastructure capabilities. ProbeNet prioritizes IPv6-capable infrastructure providers in regions where customer demand and network conditions support modern protocols.

Diversified Ecosystem

Q3 2025 saw ProbeNet expand its infrastructure partnerships significantly, establishing relationships with dozens of new hosting and connectivity providers globally with coverage across varied network architectures, from hyperscale cloud platforms to regional ISPs and specialized edge networks. This diversification strategy reduces dependency on any single infrastructure source while expanding our reach into specialized and regional markets.

Continental Growth Impact

Q3 expansion delivered significant growth across all continents, with Africa and Asia leading in percentage growth:

Africa : +10 probes (17.9% growth) - Highest growth rate

: +10 probes (17.9% growth) - Highest growth rate Asia : +55 probes (17.1% growth) - Largest absolute expansion

: +55 probes (17.1% growth) - Largest absolute expansion South America : +10 probes (14.1% growth)

: +10 probes (14.1% growth) Europe : +52 probes (12.3% growth)

: +52 probes (12.3% growth) North America : +30 probes (10.1% growth)

: +30 probes (10.1% growth) Oceania: +3 probes (9.4% growth)

The strong African growth rate, despite modest absolute numbers, indicates ProbeNet's commitment to establishing presence in this frontier market. The large absolute deployments in Asia and Europe reflect both market size and customer demand in these regions.

Looking Forward

ProbeNet's Q3 2025 expansion represents a significant milestone, but not a stopping point. The addition of 160 probes across 65 countries demonstrates our operational capacity to scale rapidly while maintaining performance standards. With 1,201 active probes now operating across 143 countries, ProbeNet maintains one of the world's most geographically diverse network measurement infrastructures.

Q4 2025 execution is already underway. We're targeting coverage gaps identified through Q3 performance analysis: regions showing measurement latency outliers, cities lacking redundant probe coverage, and networks where expanded partnerships can further reduce measurement path lengths.

Each new probe improves the IP intelligence we deliver. Shorter network distances mean better geolocation precision. Additional vantage points provide deeper understanding of internet infrastructure. Our customers relying on our network intelligence to maintain their critical services can expect continuous improvement.

Our mission remains constant: provide comprehensive, accurate network intelligence through active measurement. The infrastructure we've built in Q3 enables enhanced monitoring capabilities, greater redundancy, and improved geographic granularity. But it also establishes the foundation for the next phase of growth, because the internet infrastructure never stands still. Neither does ProbeNet.