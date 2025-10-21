Fewer Endpoints, Better Signals: How Clean Residential Proxy Data Reduces False Positives

Your fraud team just blocked 50,000 IP addresses flagged as "residential proxies" by your threat intelligence feed. Three days later, your customer support queue explodes with complaints from legitimate users in Brazil, unable to access their accounts. Meanwhile, the actual fraud ring that triggered the alert has already moved on; their rotating proxy pool was never in those 50,000 IPs to begin with.

This is the data volume trap.

The market often emphasizes dataset size as a key metric. However, larger datasets can sometimes include unverified entries that create challenges: legitimate customers may get blocked, fraud can slip through, and security teams spend time investigating low-confidence signals while real threats go unnoticed.

The problem isn't a lack of data. It's too much unverified data drowning out the signal.

At IPinfo, we've taken a different approach: fewer endpoints, but every single one backed by direct evidence of detection. We don't flag entire IP ranges when we find one proxy in a subnet, we verify each IP individually by connecting through the service and observing it in action. This proof-based methodology creates high-confidence signals you can actually trust.

But detection alone isn't enough. We provide the context you need to make intelligent decisions for your specific use case: which provider is behind the IP, how persistently it's been active, whether it's a mobile gateway, and when we last observed it. With this intelligence, you can tune policies that block sophisticated fraud while preserving legitimate traffic, protecting your business without harming your customers.

The Problem: Why Residential Proxies Are So Hard to Detect

If datacenter proxies and VPNs are challenging to track, residential proxies are an order of magnitude harder. Here's why:

They Hide in Plain Sight

Unlike VPN servers that announce themselves through distinctive protocols and hosting provider ASNs, residential proxies use IP addresses assigned to actual ISPs, the same ones your legitimate customers use. They're indistinguishable from normal home broadband connections at first glance.

Extreme IP Churn

Residential proxy networks rotate IPs aggressively. An IP address might be part of a proxy pool today and back to being a regular home user tomorrow. ISPs recycle addresses constantly, and proxy providers exploit this fluidity. Traditional detection methods that rely on static lists or slow refresh cycles are perpetually out of date.

Peer-to-Peer Complexity

Many residential proxy services operate through peer-to-peer networks, where users unknowingly (or knowingly) share their home internet connection. This means the "proxy server" isn't in a datacenter, it's on someone's laptop or IoT device, making it nearly impossible to detect through infrastructure analysis alone.

Geographic Authenticity

Residential proxies genuinely exit from the countries they claim, they're using real home ISP connections, not datacenter servers. The fraud isn't in the location, it's in the fact that a single actor is cycling through thousands of legitimate-looking residential IPs to bypass rate limits, commit ad fraud, or test stolen credentials at scale.

Mixed-Use IP Blocks

The same /24 subnet might contain a mix of legitimate home users and residential proxy endpoints. Tag the entire block based on one bad actor, and you're blocking real customers. Miss the proxy traffic, and fraud slips through.

When traditional vendors rely on WHOIS lookups, NetFlow patterns, or crowdsourced "suspicious behavior" lists, they face an impossible choice: cast a wide net and drown in false positives, or stay conservative and miss the majority of residential proxy traffic.

Our Approach: Confidence Over Count

IPinfo's high-confidence VPN and residential proxy intelligence takes a fundamentally different path. Instead of chasing raw counts or making educated guesses, we focus on verifiable, direct observational evidence that proves an IP is actively being used for anonymization, whether as a VPN server or residential proxy endpoint.

Our methodology varies by proxy type, but the philosophy remains constant: proof over inference.

Direct Connection & Exit-IP Confirmation

The foundation of our detection for both VPNs and residential proxies is connecting directly through the service and observing where our traffic exits on the open internet:

We subscribe to VPN and residential proxy services

We connect through their own configurations or applications

We observe which IP addresses our traffic exits from

If our connection exits from a specific IP, we have direct proof that IP is in their infrastructure

This approach works for both VPN servers and residential proxy endpoints. We're not just inferring based on WHOIS records or behavioral patterns, we're directly observing the anonymization infrastructure in action.

The Dataset Fields That Make the Difference

Clean data isn't just about accurate tagging, it's about giving your team the context to make intelligent decisions. Our residential proxy dataset includes specialized fields designed to address the unique challenges of this traffic:

Service Provider Name

Every residential proxy IP is tagged with the specific service provider (e.g., Bright Data, Smartproxy, Oxylabs, SOAX). Mobile carrier-based proxies are identified with a _mobile suffix (e.g., soax_mobile). This field allows you to:

Differentiate between proxy providers based on their business reputation and typical use cases

Apply risk-based policies rather than blanket blocking all residential proxy traffic

Track which proxy networks are being used against your platform

Note: When we detect an IP being used by multiple proxy services simultaneously, our dataset shows the primary/most recently observed provider by default. Complete multi-provider detection data is available as a custom dataset option.

Residential proxy IPs have extremely short lifespans. Our last_seen field tracks the most recent date we observed each IP actively operating as a residential proxy. With daily updates, you avoid the cardinal sin of residential proxy detection: blocking IPs that have already returned to legitimate residential use.

Percent Days Seen

This field shows what percentage of the last 90 days an IP was active in the residential proxy pool. It provides temporal context that different teams interpret based on their specific use cases:

High percent_days_seen (70%+): Stable proxy infrastructure, likely a dedicated residential proxy node or consistently infected device. High risk for persistent fraud.

Stable proxy infrastructure, likely a dedicated residential proxy node or consistently infected device. High risk for persistent fraud. Medium percent_days_seen (30-70%): Rotating or intermittently active proxy. Common in P2P residential networks.

Rotating or intermittently active proxy. Common in P2P residential networks. Low percent_days_seen (<30%): Newly added to pool or highly transient. Could be a legitimate user occasionally sharing a connection, or rapid IP rotation for evasion.

This temporal context helps you tune policies intelligently. A brand-new IP with 5% days seen might warrant extra scrutiny but not an outright block, it could be a false positive from IP recycling. An IP with 85% days seen over 90 days? That's confirmed, persistent proxy infrastructure.

Mobile Gateway Detection

Because mobile carrier gateways are a growing attack vector for residential proxy abuse, we explicitly tag these with the _mobile suffix. Mobile proxies are particularly challenging because:

They rotate even faster than traditional residential proxies

They share IPs across many legitimate users

They're harder to detect through traditional means

Knowing an IP is coming through a mobile residential proxy service gives you critical context for risk scoring that generic "mobile carrier" flags miss entirely.

The Clean, Contextual Data Advantage

Clean data isn't just a technical detail, it's a competitive edge that transforms every downstream decision. IPinfo delivers both dimensions that matter: verification-based accuracy and the contextual intelligence needed to make nuanced security decisions: