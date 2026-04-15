Inside the Residential Proxy Underground
When Google disrupted IPIDEA, the world's largest residential proxy network, in January 2026, the takedown removed one storefront. The infrastructure stayed. Get a network-level look at how the ecosystem rebuilt itself, and what that means for detection.
Built on IPinfo's ResProxy Detection , which continuously monitors 110+ proxy provider networks.
Inside the Residential Proxy UndergroundHow shared infrastructure powers proxy ecosystems
cross-provider IP overlap
one shared backend (AS132203)
Three findings that will reshape how you think about residential proxy traffic.
These are three of the report's data findings. The full white paper also covers what residential proxies are, how the supply chain actually works, and why traditional IP reputation falls short, before getting into the data behind 110+ proxy provider networks tracked before, during, and after Google's January 2026 disruption of IPIDEA.
Independent brands, identical IPs.
Across every observation window since Q3 2025, roughly 9 out of 10 IPs in the IPIDEA network appear simultaneously inside other “competing” residential proxy providers, confirming a structurally shared device pool.
- 44.7M IPv4 addresses observed across IPIDEA's brands since Q3 2025
- 10 affiliated brands share >79% of inventory with IPIDEA
- 46% of all residential proxy IPs across the broader ecosystem appear in multiple providers simultaneously
Download the residential proxy detection white paper.
Get the 17-page research report with the full backend hosting map, the complete IPIDEA case-study timeline, methodology, and a practical guide to which IP intelligence signals actually identify residential proxy traffic.
- Primer on residential proxies How they work, who buys them, and why they're indistinguishable from legitimate consumer traffic
- Full IPIDEA case study Day-by-day timeline of the takedown, outage, and ecosystem regeneration
- Backend hosting map Top 29 ASNs hosting 104 tracked proxy provider endpoints
- The detection shift Why IP reputation alone fails, and what to replace it with
- SOC, fraud, ad-tech playbooks Where IPinfo's data fits in your detection stack
Frequently Asked Questions
Traditional IP reputation systems rely on static labels, historical abuse data, and third-party feeds. Residential proxy IPs rotate rapidly, disappear before they can be flagged, and reappear across multiple provider networks, behaviors that static reputation models were never designed to track.
Because these systems classify IPs based on what they claim to be rather than how they behave, they cannot keep pace with residential proxy infrastructure.
Effective residential proxy detection relies on behavioral signals derived from continuous observation: IP behavior patterns, rotation cadences, and session characteristics measured across the internet.
Rather than relying on what an IP claims to be, our IP intelligence identifies residential proxy activity by observing how IPs actually behave across continuously monitored provider networks.
Behavioral IP intelligence is built on continuous observation and verification of IP infrastructure, rather than static datasets or third-party feeds.
Where static IP reputation classifies addresses based on historical labels, behavioral intelligence observes how IPs act across the internet over time, capturing rotation patterns, session behaviors, and infrastructure relationships that static systems cannot see.