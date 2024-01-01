🤔 The problem

The Roadblock

One thing Transfergo knows well are the stressors their immigrant customer base can face. When they arrive in a new country, in a challenging economic environment, money is often the first component to logistically figure out. Their goal was to remove the stress and allow them to feel secure and supported when needing to quickly send money to family back home. In order to do that, Transfergo needed to correctly identify the country of origin for every transaction due to country licensing restrictions. This is traditionally done by requesting users to upload documents proving their residence in that country. Their customer support team would have to request and verify proofs of residence manually, adding time, energy, and extra overhead costs. It's oftentimes difficult at the start for the immigrant user to provide this documentation in the country they're transferring money from, leading to low levels of onboarding conversion.