One thing Transfergo knows well are the stressors their immigrant customer base can face. When they arrive in a new country, in a challenging economic environment, money is often the first component to logistically figure out. Their goal was to remove the stress and allow them to feel secure and supported when needing to quickly send money to family back home. In order to do that, Transfergo needed to correctly identify the country of origin for every transaction due to country licensing restrictions. This is traditionally done by requesting users to upload documents proving their residence in that country. Their customer support team would have to request and verify proofs of residence manually, adding time, energy, and extra overhead costs. It's oftentimes difficult at the start for the immigrant user to provide this documentation in the country they're transferring money from, leading to low levels of onboarding conversion.
When comparing partners to work with, IPinfo was up against other high-end IP data suppliers. What Transfergo were after in comparing options was:
“IPinfo's VPN detection proved to be 100% accurate in their tests. The other competitors, at any level, proved to be wildly inaccurate. That's how we knew their geolocation capabilities would meet our needs.”
The goal was to integrate the historical IP geolocation data for multiple transactions and create a prognostic model that could generate a probability factor. If the probability of the user being a resident of a specific country was low, a manual verification layer was then utilized.
Business objectives:
“Our objective is to always create a seamless process for our client and provide the best quality data. For TransferGo, we wanted to ensure they had the most accurate and concise data, as well as alleviate the extra work for both their customers and internal team.”
Using IPinfo's Geolocation API, TransferGo now offers an experience that's fully automated with an ease of use like never before. The results from removing the hurdle in those first steps of a transfer led to improved conversions and less roadblocks for their customers.
“IPinfo's API was fundamental in being able to offer a stress-free transaction service. Their accuracy and provisions to ensure our needs were constantly met, allowed us to provide the customer experience we were searching for.”
