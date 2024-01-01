Along with InnerHour’s growing prominence in the world of mental health came some challenges. One of which is that individuals outside of India wanted to book sessions with Inner Hour’s therapists. Due to regulatory norms, however, they needed to limit their therapy services to patients within India. For instance, when patients outside of India booked an appointment, InnerHour’s team had to manually cancel the appointment. Sometimes these cancellations even led to poor customer experiences. InnerHour’s team realized they needed to limit appointments to residents of India to stay within medical regulations and improve user satisfaction.
To deliver better patient experiences and improve the effectiveness of their team, they knew they needed reliable IP address data. Ultimately, InnerHour’s team chose IPinfo for these reasons:
“I’ve been using IPinfo for the past three years and it’s been stable so far – no outages, no errors, which solves the major problem with most services. The pricing was very reasonable and effective for me as a startup. I also tried some other free APIs, but there’s no service-level agreement (SLA) so they can take it down anytime and my users would be affected.”
Using IPinfo’s IP to Geolocation API, InnerHour limited their therapy-booking platform to individuals in India. InnerHour’s team no longer has to cancel appointments for customers based on geography, leading to more efficiency, less frustration, and happier patients. Additionally, all of InnerHour’s other features and content, including self-care resources and apps, are available for users all over the world. They also use geographic IP data to customize content based on users’ location.
With IPinfo’s data, InnerHour has been able to improve customer experiences for users in India and those in other countries. Plus, now their team is able to serve these patients more effectively than before. As a result, Inner Hour is making a difference for those struggling with mental health concerns both in India and around the globe.
“API integration was so simple. It was just one token and we were good to go. We modify services based on the geolocation of customers, for example customizing content based on the location of the user.”
InnerHour took action in the mental health crisis in India. They use IP data to improve customer experiences around the world.
