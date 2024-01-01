🤔 The problem

Patients booking therapy appointments outside of India

Along with InnerHour’s growing prominence in the world of mental health came some challenges. One of which is that individuals outside of India wanted to book sessions with Inner Hour’s therapists. Due to regulatory norms, however, they needed to limit their therapy services to patients within India. For instance, when patients outside of India booked an appointment, InnerHour’s team had to manually cancel the appointment. Sometimes these cancellations even led to poor customer experiences. InnerHour’s team realized they needed to limit appointments to residents of India to stay within medical regulations and improve user satisfaction.