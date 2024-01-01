Recently, Curam expanded from B2C to B2B. Hospitals and other councils are recognising the need for integrated home care services, and Curam is in a position to help these medical systems hire pre-approved, experienced, verified carers quickly and relatively cheaply. Curam has a unique offering for anyone looking to hire a carer They have nearly 4,000 verified and approved carers on their platform, who are validated through online interviews. With such a large database, the challenge is matching the right client with the right care options. Curam needed a way to efficiently connect job postings with experienced carers and vice versa.
To connect clients with the right carers, Curam recruited a geolocation partner to improve search results. Ultimately they chose IPinfo for these reasons:
“We predominantly use it for localised forms of searching for users to find individual home carers in our database.”
Using accurate geolocation data, Curam is now able to map the location of their carers and clients. They can match job listings and experienced carers based on localised data to make the search process more efficient for families searching for carers. They can also refine their search to ensure they’re being matched to carers with the right skills for their needs for example dementia, convalescence or live-in care.
Using IPinfo’s data, Curam is positively disrupting the home care sector. They match clients and carers based on specific criteria, such as geolocation. As a result, they’re helping clients receive the highest quality of care.
“Our tech team have found IPinfo a very easy and cost efficient solution.”
InnerHour took action in the mental health crisis in India. They use IP data to improve customer experiences around the world.
Bupa needed to serve relevant content to patients. Learn how they decreased bounce rates and improved user experiences.