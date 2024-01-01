The focus on relevant product information was twofold: First, the lack of relevancy created a disruptive experience for potential customers who had to either search through the site to find relevant products or had to go back to Google to find what they were looking for. Second, without further personalization, people couldn’t find the right products, which was negatively impacting Bupa’s conversion rate. Knowing this, the team decided to redesign the site, but first, they needed an API partner that could solve the geolocation issue in a fast, reliable way.
“Before IPinfo, we didn’t personalize the site. If people landed on it, they would have to identify which country they were coming from, or the country wouldn’t even be displayed. The visitor often ended up navigating through the site or going back to Google to find what they were looking for. This resulted in an unsatisfactory experience for our users.”
While redesigning the site, the Bupa team started searching for an API partner they could trust to help them solve the issue of location-based personalization. During their search, they were looking for a Geolocation API that was:
After some comparison shopping, the team found IPinfo and was pleased to see it met all of their criteria. After reaching out, they felt welcomed and valued by the IPinfo team, which set the relationship off on the right foot. After deciding to move forward, the team set out to build a solution that would fit their exact needs, using IPinfo’s Geolocation API as part of the foundation.
“From the start, the IPinfo team has valued our contribution. The customer service is great—they respond to requests and support tickets and we have an excellent relationship with our account manager.”
With so many different types of products and customers, Bupa needed a Geolocation API that could be easily integrated into its system and fully customized to its needs. To do that, they wanted a simple, straightforward, and reliable API, making it easy to customize with minimum fuss and effort. This, of course, is one of the main reasons IPinfo was selected for the Bupa website. Rather than creating complex geolocation systems, databases, and hiring specialized developers, IPinfo provides an all-in-one solution (at a reasonable price), which can be implemented easily by our technical teams. This meant Bupa could focus on providing the best solution for its users, without having to worry about the technical details. Not only that but with 20,000–35,000 API requests per day, Bupa needed a fast, robust solution that could handle all of their needs, which IPinfo was able to easily accommodate. Once the site was ready to go, the Bupa team launched and waited to see how the new website (which included IPinfo’s Geolocation API) would affect their customer experience and product sales.
“IPinfo's API is a core part of our website. As a result, we have created a bespoke solution that integrates with our CMS so we can manage the geolocation capability to suit our needs.”
Using IPinfo’s Geolocation API, Bupa now offers an experience that’s fully automated and personalized to every customer who visits its site. This results in a better customer experience, which has led to improved conversions, fewer questions, and less headache for everyone.
“IPinfo enables us to demonstrate the value that Bupa.com has in the global purchasing journey. Without it, the website wouldn't be able to fulfill this important role.”
