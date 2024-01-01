🎉 The result

Improving customer confidence in security models.

Cogility implements IPinfo’s data to continuously monitor infrastructure changes for hundreds of thousands of threat actor assets and over 20 million entities continuously. Accurate IP address data has enabled Cogynt to better monitor actions between threat actors and the targeted victims. “Many entity enumeration methods like active and passive DNS have stale states and suffer greatly with false positives and gaps in enumeration. It's evident that IPinfo takes data quality very seriously, employing many methods for both attribution and validation. Doing entity enumeration at the scales that we are demands the precision and time resolution that IPinfo delivers,” says Jeremy Turner, Head of Cyber and Risk. By partnering with an IP address provider that specializes in accurate IP data, Cogility conserves resources and team efficiency to focus on developing better solutions to the challenges its customers face. With IPinfo’s regularly updating datasets, Cogility anticipates continuing to improve customer confidence in its leading continuous intelligence solution.