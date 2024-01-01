🔬 The solution

Surveys and opinions fueled by IPinfo

Using IPinfo’s geolocation and VPN data, Surveyeah automatically detects users’ locations and pinpoints any masked identities. Even though the team at Surveyeah gathers opinions and answers from participants all over the world, they can detect each user’s country and region, matching them with the correct surveys within seconds. With the ability to pinpoint VPNs, Surveyeah can now ban users with hidden identities from registering for the service. Additionally, they also allow admins to disable the VPN check for certain users to make sure valid contributors aren’t banned unnecessarily.