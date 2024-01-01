Though Surveyeah gathers opinions from users all over the world, they quickly realized that they needed to verify participants’ locations for accurate survey results. They also needed to check for hidden online identities to prevent fraud and limit their platform for valid contributors.
“Recently, we received fraud reports of users that are using VPN for surveys. Since we already integrated with IPInfo for geolocation, it was a natural choice to expand on the existing integration.”
To ensure accurate focus groups and right-fit survey participants, Surveyeah needed to automatically pinpoint users’ location. However, they had a checklist of criteria for an IP address partner. Ultimately, IPinfo was selected for these reasons:
“The thing I wanted to underline is that the technical support was very kind, and they replied very quickly.”
Using IPinfo’s geolocation and VPN data, Surveyeah automatically detects users’ locations and pinpoints any masked identities. Even though the team at Surveyeah gathers opinions and answers from participants all over the world, they can detect each user’s country and region, matching them with the correct surveys within seconds. With the ability to pinpoint VPNs, Surveyeah can now ban users with hidden identities from registering for the service. Additionally, they also allow admins to disable the VPN check for certain users to make sure valid contributors aren’t banned unnecessarily.
By using IP address information to validate survey participants’ location and identity, Surveyeah can gather survey results from around the world. As a result, companies, researchers, marketing teams, and others can operate better and make strategic decisions.
“The geolocation data is very precise. We’ve never had any problems.”
