While PingPong makes it easy for their customers to take care of all of their remote UX needs in one place, they had a two-fold problem. They relied on their testers to fill out forms with their own information, meaning users needed to select their country from a long drop-down list, and PingPong had no way of knowing whether the information entered was accurate. With this in mind, the team decided to search for a partner that could solve their geolocation issue in a fast, reliable way.
“Since testers need to register on the website and fill out a number of forms, we realized that if we could figure out their country based on their IP address, we could prefill that field and improve the user experience.”
PingPong knew they needed a fast, reliable, and intuitive way to prefill forms on their site. After exploring their options, they realized that IPinfo was the best partner to enable them with location-based data on their site.
PingPong recognized multiple factors that made IPinfo stand out from the rest:
“The implementation was absolutely flawless. Getting set up with IPinfo was very easy. From researching providers, to implementation and testing of the API, it took a few hours maximum.”
IPinfo’s geolocation API provides detailed information on exactly where PingPong’s testers are accessing their site from. Armed with this info, PingPong can now pre-populate forms with the tester’s country.
Using IPinfo’s geolocation API has allowed PingPong to:
“Knowing the user’s location and having that property pre-populated in their profile is something that, especially when you’re looking at a longer form to complete, is very useful. It improves the user experience and helps that user complete the form more quickly.”
