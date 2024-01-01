Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
PingPong🔍 Market Research

Pingpong Enhanced Their User Experience With IPinfo

Since 2017, PingPong has used IPinfo’s Geolocation API to reduce friction for its users and improve the accuracy of its research. Find out how by reading their story below.

📈 Market position

About PingPong

PingPong is a user experience research platform that connects companies and researchers building digital products with tens of thousands of testers from around the globe so they can conduct UX research, interviews, and product testing virtually.

  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • website
  • Client
    Zsolt Kocsmarszky
  • Customer Since
    2017
  • Company
    PingPong
  • APIs used
    Geolocation
🤔 The problem

How do you ensure you’re collecting accurate information for your user registration?

While PingPong makes it easy for their customers to take care of all of their remote UX needs in one place, they had a two-fold problem. They relied on their testers to fill out forms with their own information, meaning users needed to select their country from a long drop-down list, and PingPong had no way of knowing whether the information entered was accurate. With this in mind, the team decided to search for a partner that could solve their geolocation issue in a fast, reliable way.

Since testers need to register on the website and fill out a number of forms, we realized that if we could figure out their country based on their IP address, we could prefill that field and improve the user experience.

Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Founder & CEO
⏳ The process

Finding the right API partner

PingPong knew they needed a fast, reliable, and intuitive way to prefill forms on their site. After exploring their options, they realized that IPinfo was the best partner to enable them with location-based data on their site.

PingPong recognized multiple factors that made IPinfo stand out from the rest:

  • Data accuracy
  • Uptime
  • Price

The implementation was absolutely flawless. Getting set up with IPinfo was very easy. From researching providers, to implementation and testing of the API, it took a few hours maximum.

Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Founder & CEO
🔬 The solution

Tapping into the power of IPinfo

IPinfo’s geolocation API provides detailed information on exactly where PingPong’s testers are accessing their site from. Armed with this info, PingPong can now pre-populate forms with the tester’s country.

The implementation was absolutely flawless. Getting set up with IPinfo was very easy. From researching providers, to implementation and testing of the API, it took a few hours maximum.

Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Founder & CEO
🎉 The result

More accurate research data and happier testers enabled by IPinfo

Using IPinfo’s geolocation API has allowed PingPong to:

  • Reduce the time it takes a tester to fill out a form
  • Prevent testers from making mistakes when selecting from the drop-down menu
  • Ensure the accuracy of location data for researchers

Knowing the user’s location and having that property pre-populated in their profile is something that, especially when you’re looking at a longer form to complete, is very useful. It improves the user experience and helps that user complete the form more quickly.

Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Founder & CEO

Related Customer Stories

  • Surveyeah
    📈 Marketing

    Surveyeah gathers opinions from users all over the world. Learn how they use IP data to create accurate focus groups.

  • VisitorQueue
    🗣 ABM

    Google Analytics eliminated important data fields. VisitorQueue turned to IPinfo datasets instead.

Get started with IPinfo

Sign up for freeGet a quote