Monitoring and verifying advertising traffic pose significant challenges for advertisers. Fraudulent traffic incurs extra costs for advertisers and leads to a drastic decrease in campaign performances. Advertisers need precise, trustworthy, and privacy-conscious traffic and the ability to monitor its various sources. Froyoo is built to solve these challenges, but after building in-house solutions to address the issue of ad fraud, decided to team up with IPInfo as a strategic partner in that field. According to Daniel Fischer, CEO, “After working for about two years with an open-source VPN and other privacy-related IP solutions, we decided that we needed a more reliable and complete IP address data partner.”
Migrating from an open-source data solution to IPinfo enabled Froyoo to discover more fraudulent and non-desirable traffic. One of the main challenges when dealing with the huge amount of traffic in AdTech is the accuracy and trustworthiness of the data. “IPinfo’s ability to provide accurate and up-to-date IP data significantly improves Froyoo's confidence in our data and allows us to provide quality, reliable advertising solutions,” says Nemanja Avramovic, Business Development Manager. IPinfo has accelerated the identification of invalid advertising traffic for Froyoo. “The completeness and correctness of the data directly translate to higher ROI for Froyoo and our partners,” Daniel Fischer, CEO. Accessing IP data with IPinfo’s database downloads feature has improved Froyoo’s data pipeline efficiency. Froyoo can now upload the databases into its cloud infrastructure rather than cross-check billions of data signals via API, which would lead to higher costs and poor performance. According to Elon Zweig, Head of Product, “IPinfo’s high-quality data and complete contextualized IP insights have significantly improved advertising revenue for our customers, and the seamless integration with IPinfo’s databases via API led to a smooth onboarding process for our development team.”
“When it comes to traffic verification, reliable data enrichment, and audience creation, the IP address from which traffic originates is an important indicator that gives insight about the session or data signal.”
IP-enabled traffic verification and reliable audience creation help Froyoo deliver enhanced functionality to partners. With IPinfo’s datasets, Froyoo has increased overall profit by detecting fraudulent or invalid traffic sources and thus eliminating them from client campaigns. The move from an open-source-based solution to IPinfo allowed Froyoo to flag 204% more potentially fraudulent sources and drastically improve the accuracy of their AdTech solutions.
Froyoo’s cross-device advertising solution, powered with IPinfo’s data, enriches and corrects data signals for accuracy and completeness. Froyoo implements IP to Company, ASN, IP to Mobile Carrier, and Hosted Domains data to enrich their data pipeline. According to Daniel Fischer, CEO, “The Company and Hosted Domains datasets allow us to add information to certain user groups, improving our householding and cross-device advertising products, and give more detailed insights for Out Of Home (OOH) advertisement”
The integration with IPinfo improves Froyoo’s confidence in its DMP accuracy. Using the IP to Geolocation and Privacy Detection datasets, Froyoo is able to verify traffic and increase the effectiveness of its DMP, verifying and assigning correct geolocation of IP to over 90% of its global traffic.
IPinfo enables Froyoo to be more efficient with its internal processes while adhering to the highest privacy standards. Processing billions of data points every day, Froyoo needed more ways to efficiently implement IP address data. Retrieving raw IP data with database downloads has optimized Froyoo’s data analytics systems and provided quicker time to insight.
Optimizing advertising traffic verification and data enrichment with IPinfo will help Froyoo expand market opportunities and improve outcomes for more customers. Froyoo anticipates continuing to innovate with the power of IPinfo data and leveraging this data as a competitive advantage in the highly optimized advertising industry. The strategic two-way partnership between Froyoo and IPinfo includes a feedback loop, where data from the two companies are continuously cross-checked, allowing for improvements in the algorithms and data pipelines of both companies.
