⏳ The process

Finding the right IP data partner

Migrating from an open-source data solution to IPinfo enabled Froyoo to discover more fraudulent and non-desirable traffic. One of the main challenges when dealing with the huge amount of traffic in AdTech is the accuracy and trustworthiness of the data. “IPinfo’s ability to provide accurate and up-to-date IP data significantly improves Froyoo's confidence in our data and allows us to provide quality, reliable advertising solutions,” says Nemanja Avramovic, Business Development Manager. IPinfo has accelerated the identification of invalid advertising traffic for Froyoo. “The completeness and correctness of the data directly translate to higher ROI for Froyoo and our partners,” Daniel Fischer, CEO. Accessing IP data with IPinfo’s database downloads feature has improved Froyoo’s data pipeline efficiency. Froyoo can now upload the databases into its cloud infrastructure rather than cross-check billions of data signals via API, which would lead to higher costs and poor performance. According to Elon Zweig, Head of Product, “IPinfo’s high-quality data and complete contextualized IP insights have significantly improved advertising revenue for our customers, and the seamless integration with IPinfo’s databases via API led to a smooth onboarding process for our development team.”