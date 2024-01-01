With over 50,000 users, Donar Online needed to offer secure financial transactions at scale. To prevent fraud, the team at Donar Online processed many transactions manually. Needless to say, as their platform grew, manual fraud prevention consumed too much time for the team at Donar Online. Since they process donations for third parties, Donar Online needed to add IP data to their arsenal of security tools and services to eliminate any security gaps that still existed.
To give users a hassle-free experience while improving security, Donar Online chose IPinfo’s data. These are the qualities they needed in a IP address partner.
Merging IPinfo’s IP data with a variety of other security tools and services, Donar Online was able to build a fraud model that addressed financial processing vulnerabilities and pinpoint other security threats. Plus, IPinfo’s high-security infrastructure enabled them to quickly implement IP address data at scale.
“IPinfo helps us prevent fraud and reduce any other security gaps that may exist”
Donar Online significantly reduced their operating time with IPinfo’s accurate data. Additionally, they improved their collectability rate for customers. In the end, Donar Online reached their two most important goals.
“We really appreciate IPinfo’s support for nonprofits. We’ve achieved many of our goals thanks to IPinfo and several other tech companies that stand behind nonprofit tech development.”