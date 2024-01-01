🤔 The problem

Unscalable fraud prevention model

With over 50,000 users, Donar Online needed to offer secure financial transactions at scale. To prevent fraud, the team at Donar Online processed many transactions manually. Needless to say, as their platform grew, manual fraud prevention consumed too much time for the team at Donar Online. Since they process donations for third parties, Donar Online needed to add IP data to their arsenal of security tools and services to eliminate any security gaps that still existed.