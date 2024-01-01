⏳ The process

Helpful, friendly support that was willing to dig for answers to their questions

While Adcash did consider other leading solutions for VPN detection, they found that these other providers weren’t accurate as IPinfo’s Privacy Detection and geolocation data. They found that other IP data providers didn’t improve their fraud detection. Ultimately, they chose IPinfo’s data for these reasons:

“ There are just a few other providers that actually serve VPN detection data, but those are completely incorrect based on what I tested and compared. It’s just not true what they’re offering. We tested Maxmind - another data source - but only IPinfo actually had accurate data. Plus, IPinfo is probably better in location than Maxmind. The meetings that we had with the sales team didn’t make us feel like a number. There was good communication. They answered our questions and were willing to dig for more information. Plus, they were quite responsive. ”