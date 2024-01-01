By 2025, ad fraud will likely be one of the largest markets for organized crime. That’s why Adcash developed a proprietary detection system that allows them to separate fraudulent traffic from legitimate viewers. Adcash guarantees close to zero percent fraud traffic for their customers. However, they noticed that they were still eliminating some good traffic, which ultimately decreased the number of monetization opportunities.
“I expect that in the next year fraud will be doubled. If we can verify more suspicious traffic, we can improve monetizations for our advertisers. This is a great opportunity for growth for our company and our advertisers.”
While Adcash did consider other leading solutions for VPN detection, they found that these other providers weren’t accurate as IPinfo’s Privacy Detection and geolocation data. They found that other IP data providers didn’t improve their fraud detection. Ultimately, they chose IPinfo’s data for these reasons:
“There are just a few other providers that actually serve VPN detection data, but those are completely incorrect based on what I tested and compared. It’s just not true what they’re offering. We tested Maxmind - another data source - but only IPinfo actually had accurate data. Plus, IPinfo is probably better in location than Maxmind. The meetings that we had with the sales team didn’t make us feel like a number. There was good communication. They answered our questions and were willing to dig for more information. Plus, they were quite responsive.”
VPN detection allows Adcash to separate human activity from non-human entities. Using IPinfo’s Privacy Detection data, they extracted and ran tests on VPN traffic. Then they developed a solution that requires VPN traffic to perform an action verifying whether or not the viewer is a human or not. By separating more suspicious viewers into good or bad traffic, they’re offering more monetization opportunities for advertisers while also eliminating fraud.
“IPinfo is really easy to use because it’s easy to integrate with our advertising solutions.”
They rolled out this new feature for advertisers in 2022. Since then, here’s how they’ve improved revenue for suppliers, advertisers, and Adcash:
Additionally, with this solution, Adcash is getting close to 100 percent certain they can verify that traffic represents real monetization opportunities. As a result, they’ve captured more monetization opportunities and increased revenue. In an industry that’s already highly optimized, they’ve increased their profit by 1-3 percent using IPinfo’s Privacy Detection data.
“IPinfo was the easiest way to integrate and also offered the most correct data. We’ve seen a clear improvement in our results, and we haven't seen that with other data providers.”