Lemonade Fashion faces some unique challenges since their customers are located around the world. For starters, different countries possess different buying power, and many regional factors contribute to this balance. In Lebanon, for example, the currency is currently in a state of freefall, making it difficult to sell any imported goods. So Lemonade Fashion needed a way to show customers what goods they can buy in countries like these and hide non-accessible options. Plus, as an international company, Lemonade Fashion needed to customize language and currency for their customers.
When it came to IP address data, pricing was a major factor for the team at Lemonade Fashion. They knew they needed an affordable option with the flexibility to keep pace with their rapid growth. And while they looked into other IP address providers, these options didn’t have the same flexibility that they found at IPinfo.
“I could use the service for a while just until my startup grew, and then I could pay for, you know, more queries. I think your competitors didn't have the kinds of plans and the kind of flexibility that you had.”
Another major factor was how quickly they could start using the data. What they discovered with the trial version is that the dashboard, API key, and integrations were so simple that they were up and running within a short amount of time. Here’s what Mohamad Baydoun, founder and CTO at Lemonade Fashion, had to say about their experience over the years:
“It's the reliability, the speed and the price. Like the price is really good. It's cost-effective. It's not going to balloon later on.”
Over the last year and a half, Lemonade Fashion has been able to implement geolocation to solve these problems:
“It's fast and it's reliable”
For a company that sees no limit to the amount of personalization they want to do, Lemonade Fashion has used IP address data to improve their buyer journey, and this is just the start. As a startup, they’ve used these insights to reach more buyers and improve conversions during crucial growth points. Customers can now find the right designer fit no matter where they are in the world.
“There’s no limit to the amount of personalization that we want to do.”
FindHotel provides hotel price transparency for travelers. Discover how they offer great deals while stopping fraudulent users.
CineSend created new virtual video experiences, using IP data in its arsenal of security features.