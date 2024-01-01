🤔 The problem

Geoblocking video content

In the wake of 2020’s COVID-19 related movie theater and event venue closures, CineSend saw tremendous growth in streaming as the film industry pivoted to reach audiences at home with “virtual” experiences that went above and beyond typical subscription VOD services. CineSend’s content security expertise made the company well-suited to deliver solutions for virtual film festivals, movie premieres, and industry conferences. For filmmakers and rights-holders participating in these events, robust content security features were a must-have, and the ability to geoblock content to only licensed geographical regions became an essential feature. Though CineSend’s streaming solution was already equipped with DRM and advanced watermarking technology to thwart piracy, it quickly became clear that geoblocking needed to be added to the security arsenal. Implementing fast and reliable geoblocking became a new challenge for CineSend’s development team, who quickly established the need to find a reliable IP address database provider.