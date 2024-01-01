While providing accurate booking deals, FindHotel also faced challenges from web scraping entities and other bots. These masked site visitors pretend to be real customers but instead gather information for competitors. Occasionally, malicious bots have been seen attempting to use FindHotel’s booking engine to validate stolen credit cards. The challenge, then, is to offer great deals to real customers while stopping fraudulent users from accessing pricing content, or sensitive features such as the credit card validation performed in FindHotel’s checkout.
Find Hotel knew that to detect hidden traffic they needed to find the most cost-effective IP address API that’s also very simple to use. The right IP address provider also needed the capacity to grow and flex with increased site visitors. For instance, as the pandemic eases up and web traffic grows, they didn’t want to run into price gouging or service shut-offs from IP providers.
“[IPinfo] was the fastest and easiest approach to enable identification of private IPs. Their HTTP API proved to be reliable and performant at the scale we needed which allowed us to avoid building and operating our own service.”
FindHotel developed a way to protect discounts and deals for their customers while preventing competitors from stealing information from their site, and preventing fraudulent usage of their booking engine. Here’s how they did it:
By using IP address information to protect and promote price comparison data, FindHotel is improving booking transparency for travelers everywhere. As a result, customers can find the right hotel options with the click of a button.
“The data is available right away, and you can try it on the website or use the API. The plans are flexible and can be adjusted to our changing request volumes. Most competitors, when it comes to their IP privacy data, require you to commit to a larger response – some back-and-forth with emails, going for a more expensive plan right away. And that's something we didn't want.”
