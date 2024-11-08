Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more

Available for free

Free IP Data Downloads

Free unrestricted access to a subset of our full proprietary data

Full accuracy

Updated daily

IPv4 & IPv6

Unrestricted access

Full & unrestricted data quality

While we only offer a subset of our data for free, we don't reduce the quality or introduce any artificial limitations. It's our very best data, updated daily, available without any usage restrictions.

Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones

IP to Country + ASN

MMDB

Filesize46.5 MB
Fields9
Last updatedToday
Entries2,120,561
Sign up for free to download MMDB

JSON

Filesize495.59 MB
Fields9
Last updatedToday
Entries2,120,561
Sign up for free to download JSON

CSV

Filesize215.6 MB
Fields9
Last updatedToday
Entries2,120,561
Sign up for free to download CSV

IP to Country Database

MMDB

Filesize36.07 MB
Fields6
Last updatedToday
Entries1,809,085
Sign up for free to download MMDB

JSON

Filesize289 MB
Fields6
Last updatedToday
Entries1,809,085
Sign up for free to download JSON

CSV

Filesize118.2 MB
Fields6
Last updatedToday
Entries1,809,085
Sign up for free to download CSV

IP to ASN

CSV

Filesize31.82 MB
Fields5
Last updatedToday
Entries427,245
Sign up for free to download CSV

JSON

Filesize57.33 MB
Fields5
Last updatedToday
Entries427,245
Sign up for free to download JSON

MMDB

Filesize11.58 MB
Fields5
Last updatedToday
Entries427,245
Sign up for free to download MMDB

Need data in a format not mentioned here? Contact us

IP to Country + ASN Available fields

NAMEMMDBCSVJSON
country
country_name
continent
continent_name
asn
as_name
as_domain

IP to Country Database Available fields

NAMEMMDBCSVJSON
country
country_name
continent
continent_name

IP to ASN Available fields

NAMEMMDBCSVJSON
asn
domain
name

Experience the full power of IPinfo data with our paid offerings

Our free data is a subset of all of the data available in our commercial offerings. We offer everything from Geolocation, VPN to IP Whois information through our paid offerings.

Explore paid downloads
GeolocationGlobePin

Access Free Data Downloads today

Get free accessContact Sales