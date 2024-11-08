Available for free
Free IP Data Downloads
Free unrestricted access to a subset of our full proprietary data
IP to Country + ASN
IP to Country
IP to ASN
|start_ip
|end_ip
|country
|country_name
|continent
|continent_name
|asn
|as_name
|as_domain
|185.113.176.0
|185.113.179.255
|SE
|Sweden
|EU
|Europe
|AS62183
|Bredbandsson AB
|bredbandsson.se
|23.212.0.0
|23.212.0.255
|JP
|Japan
|AS
|Asia
|AS20940
|Akamai International B.V.
|akamai.com
|97.72.80.0
|97.72.178.255
|US
|United States
|NA
|North America
|AS6621
|Hughes Network Systems, LLC
|hughes.com
|213.80.41.129
|213.80.50.4
|SE
|Sweden
|EU
|Europe
|AS12552
|GlobalConnect AB
|ip-only.com
|136.23.24.17
|136.23.24.17
|CK
|Cook Islands
|OC
|Oceania
|AS36492
|Google, LLC
|google.com
|85.202.59.0
|85.202.59.255
|PL
|Poland
|EU
|Europe
|AS12741
|Netia SA
|netia.pl
Full accuracy
Updated daily
IPv4 & IPv6
Unrestricted access
Full & unrestricted data quality
While we only offer a subset of our data for free, we don't reduce the quality or introduce any artificial limitations. It's our very best data, updated daily, available without any usage restrictions.
Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones
IP to Country + ASN
Sign up for free to download MMDB
MMDB
|Filesize
|46.5 MB
|Fields
|9
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|2,120,561
Sign up for free to download JSON
JSON
|Filesize
|495.59 MB
|Fields
|9
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|2,120,561
Sign up for free to download CSV
CSV
|Filesize
|215.6 MB
|Fields
|9
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|2,120,561
IP to Country Database
Sign up for free to download MMDB
MMDB
|Filesize
|36.07 MB
|Fields
|6
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|1,809,085
Sign up for free to download JSON
JSON
|Filesize
|289 MB
|Fields
|6
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|1,809,085
Sign up for free to download CSV
CSV
|Filesize
|118.2 MB
|Fields
|6
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|1,809,085
IP to ASN
Sign up for free to download CSV
CSV
|Filesize
|31.82 MB
|Fields
|5
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|427,245
Sign up for free to download JSON
JSON
|Filesize
|57.33 MB
|Fields
|5
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|427,245
Sign up for free to download MMDB
MMDB
|Filesize
|11.58 MB
|Fields
|5
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|427,245
Need data in a format not mentioned here? Contact us
IP to Country + ASN Available fields
|NAME
|MMDB
|CSV
|JSON
|country
|country_name
|continent
|continent_name
|asn
|as_name
|as_domain
IP to Country Database Available fields
|NAME
|MMDB
|CSV
|JSON
|country
|country_name
|continent
|continent_name
IP to ASN Available fields
|NAME
|MMDB
|CSV
|JSON
|asn
|domain
|name
Experience the full power of IPinfo data with our paid offerings
Our free data is a subset of all of the data available in our commercial offerings. We offer everything from Geolocation, VPN to IP Whois information through our paid offerings.Explore paid downloads