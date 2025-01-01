IP Data for Every Use Case
Fast APIs, customizable downloads, and reliable IP data for cybersecurity, fraud prevention, personalization, and other use cases across industries.
Simple IP Data Products
Free, self-serve, or custom enterprise plans with tailored features and scalability.
Comprehensive IP Data
From IP geolocation data to privacy and stability metrics, our data goes further.
Dedicated Support
24/7 support and user-focused community
Our Data Products
Whether you’re just starting out or need enterprise-level precision, our flexible plans make it simple to find the perfect match for your project.
Flexible: Choose between APIs or database downloads.
Scalable: Adjust request volumes or features easily.
Transparent: Upgrade only when you’re ready. No hidden costs.
Lite
The most accurate country-level location data on the market
- Lite GeolocationAccess the geolocation of IP addresses at country and continent level.
- Lite ASNAccess ASN details for every IP address: AS number, registry name and domain.
- Basic SupportSupport offered via chat and email during regular working hours. Response time guaranteed within 1 to 2 days.
Core
City-level location data with basic privacy context
billed annually
- GeolocationAccess the geolocation of IP addresses: country, region, city, postal/ZIP code, timezone, and approximate longitude and latitude coordinates.
- Network FlagsGet boolean flags indicating specific insights of IP addresses: anycast, mobile network, anonymous IPs and satellite internet providers.
- ASNAccess ASN details for every IP address: AS number, registry name, related domains, total number of IPs, organizations, and assigned prefixes.
- Basic SupportSupport offered via chat and email during regular working hours. Response time guaranteed within 1 to 2 days.
Standard
Detailed privacy data that includes service details
billed annually
- GeolocationAccess the geolocation of IP addresses: country, region, city, postal/ZIP code, timezone, and approximate longitude and latitude coordinates.
- ASNAccess ASN details for every IP address: AS number, registry name, related domains, total number of IPs, organizations, and assigned prefixes.
- Privacy DetectionDetect masked identities to find the true IP address: VPN detection, proxy, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider.
- Priority SupportSupport tickets receive priority support, resulting in quicker response time.
BusinessPopular
Comprehensive data context to cover every use case
billed annually
- AbuseAbuse contact information for every IP address on the Internet: email address, postal/ZIP code, city, state, country, name, network, and phone number.
- CarrierDiscover mobile IP's carrier name, country code, and network code.
- CompanyFind the company behind IP addresses: names, domain names, and what type of company: ISP, hosting, or business.
- Hosted DomainsView a list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address, including up to 5 domains per IP.
- Priority SupportSupport tickets receive priority support, resulting in quicker response time.
Flexible, Custom IP Data Solutions for Your Enterprise
Elevate your enterprise with scalable, secure, and real-time IP data. Our tailored solutions empower world-class product builders to unlock IP intelligence for their customers.
Sample API responses
- Lite
{ "ip": "211.197.11.0", "asn": "AS4766", "as_name": "Korea Telecom", "as_domain": "kt.com", "country_code": "KR", "country": "South Korea", "continent_code": "AS", "continent": "Asia" }
- Core
{ "ip": "211.197.11.0", "city": "Seoul", "region": "Seoul", "country": "KR", "loc": "37.5660,126.9784", "is_anycast": false, "is_mobile": false, "is_anonymous": false, "is_satellite": false, "is_hosting": false, "postal": "03141", "timezone": "Asia/Seoul", "asn": { "asn": "AS4766", "name": "Korea Telecom", "domain": "kt.com", "route": "211.192.0.0/13", "type": "isp" } }
- Standard
{ "ip": "211.197.11.0", "city": "Seoul", "region": "Seoul", "country": "KR", "loc": "37.5660,126.9784", "postal": "03141", "timezone": "Asia/Seoul", "asn": { "asn": "AS4766", "name": "Korea Telecom", "domain": "kt.com", "route": "211.192.0.0/13", "type": "isp" }, "privacy": { "vpn": false, "proxy": false, "tor": false, "relay": false, "hosting": false, "service": "" } }
- Business
{ "ip": "211.197.11.0", "city": "Seoul", "region": "Seoul", "country": "KR", "loc": "37.5660,126.9784", "postal": "03141", "timezone": "Asia/Seoul", "asn": { "asn": "AS4766", "name": "Korea Telecom", "domain": "kt.com", "route": "211.192.0.0/13", "type": "isp" }, "company": { "name": "Korea Telecom", "domain": "kt.com", "type": "isp" }, "privacy": { "vpn": false, "proxy": false, "tor": false, "relay": false, "hosting": false, "service": "" }, "abuse": { "address": "9, Jinheung-gil, Naju-si, Jeollanam-do", "country": "KR", "email": "irt@nic.or.kr", "name": "IP Manager", "network": "211.196.0.0/14", "phone": "+82-2-500-6630" }, "domains": { "page": 0, "total": 0, "domains": [] } }
Trusted by Technology Leaders in Some of
the World's Most Sophisticated Companies
Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy
While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.
At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.
Collect & Clean
Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.
Learn
Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.
Establish Ground-Truth
900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.
Validate
Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.
Update
Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.
Get Started with IPinfo Lite
IPinfo is an IP data intelligence platform providing fast APIs, customizable downloads, and reliable IP data for cybersecurity, fraud prevention, personalization, and other use cases across industries. Start leveraging the most accurate IP data available with our free suite of tools—free forever, with no hidden costs—or unlock advanced features with our premium plans.
How Is IP Data Used?
We provide accurate and accessible IP data so you can create reliable use cases in whatever industry you choose. These are some of the ways innovators around the world use our data to improve security, customer satisfaction, data enrichment, compliance and more.
Enhance Security Measures
Protect your network and applications by identifying malicious IP addresses, preventing cyber attacks, and reducing fraud. Our real-time IP data helps you stay ahead of threats and safeguard your assets.
- Cybersecurity
- Fraud Detection
- Threat Intelligence
- Abuse Prevention
Elevate Customer Engagement
Improve user satisfaction by delivering personalized content and experiences. Use accurate IP geolocation data to tailor your services to each user’s preferences, boosting engagement and conversion rates.
- Content Personalization
- Ad Targeting
- Localization
- Customer Experience
Drive Informed Business Decisions
Enhance your datasets with detailed IP information to gain deeper insights. Leverage enriched data for better analytics, informed decision-making, and strategic planning.
- Data Enrichment and Contextual Data
- Business Intelligence
- Analytics
- Market Research
Meet Global Compliance Standards
Ensure adherence to regional laws and regulations by accurately determining user locations. Manage content licensing and distribution with precise IP geolocation data.
- Compliance
- Geofencing
- Content Licensing
- Regulatory Compliance
When you are ready to integrate the API into your application, our libraries are all available on GitHub. Scale your usage as needed with our flexible pricing plans, and never pay more for data that you don’t need.
We offer libraries for the most commonly used programming languages and frameworks. Check out our documentation to facilitate easier setup.
Other Download Options Available
We also offer access via direct database download, direct and secure data pipelines through partnerships with Snowflake and Google, and integration with many popular applications.