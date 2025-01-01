IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database My IP ↗or

Sample API responses

  • Lite
    {
  "ip": "211.197.11.0",
  "asn": "AS4766",
  "as_name": "Korea Telecom",
  "as_domain": "kt.com",
  "country_code": "KR",
  "country": "South Korea",
  "continent_code": "AS",
  "continent": "Asia"
}
  • Core
    {
  "ip": "211.197.11.0",
  "city": "Seoul",
  "region": "Seoul",
  "country": "KR",
  "loc": "37.5660,126.9784",
  "is_anycast": false,
  "is_mobile": false,
  "is_anonymous": false,
  "is_satellite": false,
  "is_hosting": false,
  "postal": "03141",
  "timezone": "Asia/Seoul",
  "asn": {
    "asn": "AS4766",
    "name": "Korea Telecom",
    "domain": "kt.com",
    "route": "211.192.0.0/13",
    "type": "isp"
  }
}
  • Standard
    {
  "ip": "211.197.11.0",
  "city": "Seoul",
  "region": "Seoul",
  "country": "KR",
  "loc": "37.5660,126.9784",
  "postal": "03141",
  "timezone": "Asia/Seoul",
  "asn": {
    "asn": "AS4766",
    "name": "Korea Telecom",
    "domain": "kt.com",
    "route": "211.192.0.0/13",
    "type": "isp"
  },
  "privacy": {
    "vpn": false,
    "proxy": false,
    "tor": false,
    "relay": false,
    "hosting": false,
    "service": ""
  }
}
  • Business
    {
  "ip": "211.197.11.0",
  "city": "Seoul",
  "region": "Seoul",
  "country": "KR",
  "loc": "37.5660,126.9784",
  "postal": "03141",
  "timezone": "Asia/Seoul",
  "asn": {
    "asn": "AS4766",
    "name": "Korea Telecom",
    "domain": "kt.com",
    "route": "211.192.0.0/13",
    "type": "isp"
  },
  "company": {
    "name": "Korea Telecom",
    "domain": "kt.com",
    "type": "isp"
  },
  "privacy": {
    "vpn": false,
    "proxy": false,
    "tor": false,
    "relay": false,
    "hosting": false,
    "service": ""
  },
  "abuse": {
    "address": "9, Jinheung-gil, Naju-si, Jeollanam-do",
    "country": "KR",
    "email": "irt@nic.or.kr",
    "name": "IP Manager",
    "network": "211.196.0.0/14",
    "phone": "+82-2-500-6630"
  },
  "domains": {
    "page": 0,
    "total": 0,
    "domains": []
  }
}

Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy

While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.

At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.

Collect & Clean process step
1
Collect & Clean

Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.

Learn process step
2
Learn

Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.

Establish Ground-Truth process step
3
Establish Ground-Truth

900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.

Validate process step
4
Validate

Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.

Update process step
5
Update

Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.

How Is IP Data Used?

We provide accurate and accessible IP data so you can create reliable use cases in whatever industry you choose. These are some of the ways innovators around the world use our data to improve security, customer satisfaction, data enrichment, compliance and more.

  • Enhance Security Measures

    Protect your network and applications by identifying malicious IP addresses, preventing cyber attacks, and reducing fraud. Our real-time IP data helps you stay ahead of threats and safeguard your assets.

    • Cybersecurity
    • Fraud Detection
    • Threat Intelligence
    • Abuse Prevention

  • Elevate Customer Engagement

    Improve user satisfaction by delivering personalized content and experiences. Use accurate IP geolocation data to tailor your services to each user’s preferences, boosting engagement and conversion rates.

    • Content Personalization
    • Ad Targeting
    • Localization
    • Customer Experience

  • Drive Informed Business Decisions

    Enhance your datasets with detailed IP information to gain deeper insights. Leverage enriched data for better analytics, informed decision-making, and strategic planning.

    • Data Enrichment and Contextual Data
    • Business Intelligence
    • Analytics
    • Market Research

  • Meet Global Compliance Standards

    Ensure adherence to regional laws and regulations by accurately determining user locations. Manage content licensing and distribution with precise IP geolocation data.

    • Compliance
    • Geofencing
    • Content Licensing
    • Regulatory Compliance

