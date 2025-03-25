One-Second Accuracy: Ending Alert Fatigue

🔬 The solution

With these improvements, Wirespeed created a truly automated solution for detecting and responding to security threats in real-time.

" We feed in a single IP address and get back location, privacy flags like Tor usage, and company or abuse contacts. That has been huge for kicking out malicious logins. In our first week, we caught someone logging in from Kentucky, but the abuse contact was based in Shanghai. This client had zero business in Asia, so we kicked them out in under 200 seconds—far faster than a typical SOC, which can take tens of minutes to hours. We later discovered it was a Russian hacker trying to transfer money. Thanks to IPinfo's data, we were able to stop it within about 90 seconds. "